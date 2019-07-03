Charli XCX Shares Sultry Bikini Photo To Tease The Release Of Upcoming Music Video

To build the hype for the release of her new single “Gone,” Charli XCX has teased fans that she has seen the edit for the music video by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini.

Christine and the Queens, who features on the track, tweeted a photo of her on-set, saying that they might have a “banger” on their hands.

“Hello @charli_xcx? Just calling from my water bottle to tell you we might have a banger on our hands. Good, we just wrapped a video for it. K bai,” she shared.

XCX then quote-tweeted her in excitement.

“JUST SAW THE FIRST EDIT OF THE GONE VIDEO & ITS SO GOOD OMG,” the “Break The Rules” singer replied.

Charli then took to another social media platform to tell her 3.2 million Instagram followers about the video and that she hasn’t got anything else to post, minus the sultry, exotic bikini photo she attached.

“Gone” is taken from XCX’s third upcoming studio album, Charli. The record is set to be released on September 13. It contains 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations.

“Next Level” Charli “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

For the artwork, Charli appears completely nude and poses like a statue, per The Inquisitr.

The track with Lizzo, “Blame It On Your Love,” has so far peaked at No. 70 in the U.K. and has been streamed over 15.3 million times on Spotify, while the lead single, “1999,” with Troye Sivan, has racked up over 115 million plays and peaked at No. 13.

Loading...

To support the album, she will embark on a tour, which will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The second leg will visit Europe in October.

In an Instagram post, Charli announced who will be supporting her for the shows. She stated that Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows. The North American leg will vary in guest acts, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

On Spotify, Charli currently has over 17.1 million monthly listeners. Her most-played track at the moment is her collaboration with BTS, “Dream Glow,” with over 25.6 million plays.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a lot of familiar names — Iggy Azalea, Icona Pop, Rita Ora, Diplo, and Clean Bandit, to name a few.