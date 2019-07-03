Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Is The Spitting Image Of His Dad In Side-By-Side Pictures Taken 15 Years Apart

Steve Irwin’s son is following in his footsteps — almost exactly.

The 15-year-old Robert Irwin shared a picture on his Instagram page on Wednesday showing him feeding a crocodile named Murray alongside another picture of his dad feeding the same crocodile in almost the same exact way 15 years ago. Both of them seemed to have a knack for showmanship, leading the crocodile to stretch out for its meal as a captivated crowd watched in the background.

The picture was an immediate viral hit, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from fans who were happy to see Robert carrying on his dad’s legacy.

“This is truly everything! Your Dad must be overjoyed to see you (literally) walk in his footsteps!” wrote actress and animal activist Emmy Perry.

Others noted how Steve would have been honored to see his family taking up the cause of animal conservation.

The picture also earned plenty of attention across the internet, with a number of celebrity news outlets reporting on Robert’s tribute to his father and fans sharing the picture on social media.

Robert was just 2-years-old when his father passed away in 2006, but he has kept his dad’s memory alive through his love for animals and conservation. The Irwin family continues to raise awareness of animal conservation through their Animal Planet series called Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which shows the work they do at the Australia Zoo.

The Irwin family has also continued to honor the memory of Steve. Last year, Robert came together with his mom and sister Bindi to unveil their dad’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Today show reported.

“I’m going to get a little bit emotional because it’s such a special day,” Bindi said to the fans assembled to see the unveiling. “I have to tell you that I, never in my wildest dreams, imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honor as a family to continue in dad’s footsteps… So thank you for being here today and supporting us.”

Robert Irwin’s Instagram page chronicles his work with animals, showing how he has continued his dad’s legacy by looking after animals at the Australia Zoo and participating in charitable causes to help wild animals.

Robert even shares some glimpses of his dad in action on the Instagram page, including a shot of Steve Irwin playing with a young Robert and Bindi.