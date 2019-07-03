George Conway Urges Democrats To ‘Trigger’ Donald Trump Into ‘Final Meltdown,’ Says ‘It Shouldn’t Be Too Hard’

The husband of Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway has a novel idea for how Democrats can beat Donald Trump — troll him for his insecurities.

George Conway, the prominent Republican lawyer who has become one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics even though his own wife is one of Trump’s top advisers and spokespersons, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to offer Democrats advice on how to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, as HuffPost reported.

Conway, who is married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, urged Democrats to consult with mental health professionals to figure out how to best cause a Trump “meltdown.” The conservative lawyer also replied to another user’s Twitter post, describing Trump as “a weak imposter of his father.”

Trump’s father, New York real estate magnate Fred Trump, grew abusive as the young Donald Trump continually struggled in school, Twitter user The Hoarse Whisperer alleged. As a result, according to The Whisperer’s interpretation, “Trump [put] on an act his father would approve of… which has now persisted for 70 years.”

On his own Twitter account, Conway agreed with that psychological assessment of Trump, replying, “Correct.”

But the view that Trump suffers from some sort of deep-seated psychological disorder is not unique to Twitter users. As The Inquisitr has covered, a group of mental health professionals led by Yale University psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee have authored a book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, warning that what they say are Trump’s untreated metal health issues have become “a national emergency.”

George Conway, a prominent Republican lawyer and husband of top Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But Conway apparently believes that publicly aggravating Trump’s mental health issues and personal insecurities is a key to defeating him in 2020 for Democrats, as Raw Story reported.

In another Twitter message posted on July 2, Conway said that whoever wins the Democratic presidential nomination “should consult with a team of psychologists and psychiatrists” to best discern how to get under Trump’s skin, causing him to, in effect, self-destruct.

“It shouldn’t be too hard to trigger the final meltdown,” Conway wrote.

His advice for Democrats came in response to another Twitter post by Hoarse Whisperer, in which the Twitter user — who frequently posts withering criticism of Trump — urged Democrats to focus on “pushing Trump’s buttons.”

Loading...

“He is an insanely insecure man,” Hoarse Whisperer wrote. “Prominent Dems should be poking at his insecurities every single day.”

Conway has recently stepped up his attacks on Trump, even as his wife staunchly defends her boss from his, and other media criticism, as The Washington Post has reported.

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Just last week, George Conway authored an op-ed in The Post accusing Republicans of hypocrisy for their eager embrace of a rape allegation against former President Bill Clinton, while ignoring the latest rape allegation against Trump, which Conway said is of equal or greater credibility, as The Inquisitr reported.