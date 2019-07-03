Diplo Shares Raunchy Swimming Trunks Photo In Which He Jokes About Being ‘Excited’ About Nature In Ibiza

DJ Diplo took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday to share a naughty photo with his 5.4 million followers from his trip to Ibiza, Spain.

The 40-year-old music producer is featured standing on the rocky seashore of the Mediterranean island, looking out over the gorgeous turquoise waters. Appearing as if he is fresh out of the water from a swim, Diplo stands on a rock with his hands on his hips and his blonde hair slicked back as he looks down at the bulge extending from his light green swim shorts. His bare torso reveals hours of work in the gym, along with his muscular arms and chest and chiseled abdomen, while tattoos decorate his arms and rib cage.

In the caption of the raunchy photo, Diplo jokes about how nothing “excites” him more than the beauty of nature. The photo earned over half a million likes in the first day of being posted, alongside comments from fellow celebrities and fans who thought the photo and accompanying caption were hilarious.

One Instagram user commented, “I guess you had to set up tent and stay for a while,” while another wrote, “another addition to the ‘why diplo’s a legend’ list.”

Actress Ruby Rose was one of the famous faces to chime in, writing “This is why I don’t hug you anymore.”

Other followers were skeptical that the photo was real, with one commenting “How much did Viagra pay you for this post?” and another added, “Do not throw plastic bottles in the ocean,” insinuating that the bulge in the DJ’s pants was a plastic bottle prop.

While Diplo also earned plenty of comments from fans telling him that he was hot and begging for more raunchy photos, many more followers were concerned about how white his feet were in the photo, with some asking him where he bought his “white socks.”

The DJ has been spending time traveling around Europe lately, with his trip to Ibiza preceded by a stay in France, where he was invited to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding celebration despite infamously having live streamed their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May without permission, according to The Daily Mail.

Posting a photo of himself from the wedding, walking down a flight of stone steps in a black suit, to his Instagram page, Diplo joked about the May incident in the caption, writing that he was only able to snap one photo during the France wedding because Joe and Sophie took his phone away and kept it in a holding cell during the ceremony.