Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Rare Photo With Husband Joe Manganiello On Their Fifth Anniversary

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram in her latest photo.

As fans know, Vergara regularly delights her Instagram followers with a number of photos on a weekly basis. While many of the actress’s posts are solo shots of herself, she also shares some cast photos from her hit show Modern Family as well as some family shots. In the most recent image shared with her legion of fans, Vergara shares a rare photo with hubby Joe Manganiello on their fifth anniversary.

In the image, the brunette bombshell sits on a couch next to her husband. The actress leans one arm on her man’s leg and he puts his arm around her shoulder in the cozied up snapshot. The mother of one looks absolutely stunning in a floral, red dress that hugs every one of her curves while also offering a little glimpse of cleavage. She appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with red lipstick while covering her face in a pair of oversized sunglasses.

On the other side of her sits hunky hubby Joe Manganiello, who looks dapper in a tight, white T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. Like his wife, Joe rocks a pair of big, black sunglasses and accessorizes the look with a silver-colored watch. In the caption of the image, Vergara tells fans that the pair are on their summer vacation, and they’re also celebrating their fifth anniversary.

So far, the snapshot has already amassed over 40,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how beautiful the couple is while countless others took the opportunity to wish them a happy anniversary. A few others just commented on the photo with various emoji.

“Looking good you two,” one follower wrote with a heart and flame emoji.

“You look gorgeous! Happy anniversary xo,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Happy Happy Anniversary to such a breathtaking couple!” one more chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vergara posted a photo with her pooch in tow, stunning in what she called a throwback photo. In the snapshot, the mother of one sits on a light-colored outdoor chair with a stunning display of palm trees just behind her. The actress looks off to the side while wearing a huge smile on her face and her long, dark locks down and curly. The beauty sports a two-toned patterned dress with a white top that features a multicolored floral pattern with a red knit bottom, matching her pooch’s outfit.

Like most of her posts, this one earned Vergara plenty of attention with over 380-plus comments.