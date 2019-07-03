Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Photos Of Her Two Children As They Enjoy Family Yacht Trip In Italy

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are enjoying some well-deserved vacation time in Italy with their two young children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. On Tuesday, the happy family enjoyed a yacht trip off the Italian coast, after which both Chrissy and John took to their respective Instagram accounts to show off their adorable children to their combined millions of followers.

The author of Cravings: Hungry For More first posted a photo of her baby son sitting on the back of the yacht before following up with a photo of her daughter as she relaxed in the on-board Jacuzzi.

Miles can be seen in the first photo with his arms raised in an adorable and triumphant gesture, as his mom jokes in the caption that she re-posted the photo from John because she has more followers. Miles sits on a blue blanket wearing a pair of orange swim trunks, as he crosses his legs and raises his arms above his head. His curly hair appears wet from a recent dip in the water, and he flashes an enormous smile at the photographer.

In the background, viewers get a glimpse of the gorgeous Italian coastline, complete with colorful houses, green-covered hills, and docked boats. The photo earned almost 1.5 million likes since it was posted on Tuesday and hundreds of comments from fans gushing over how adorable Miles looks while laughing at Chrissy’s caption.

One Instagram user justified Chrissy stealing the photo from her husband, writing “I mean, really it would be a disservice to Miles bc he is so cute & everyone needs to see this photo twice…so you’re actually being a good mom,” while another commented, “Lol omg he’s so cute!!”

The snap of Luna sitting in the hot tub stands in complete contrast to that of her brother. While Miles strikes a happy pose, Luna appears completely at peace with herself as she relaxes and gazes down at the water. Dressed in a chic white swimsuit with multicolored pom-pom balls hanging off the neckline, the preschooler watches the bubbles coming out of the jets as her wet curly hair alludes to a recent dip in the water.

For Luna’s photo, Chrissy felt that it spoke for itself, only including a single crown emoji in the caption. One of the actress’s followers wrote, “When I grow up, I want to be Luna,” while another commented, “Please tell me there’s a grownup version of her suit.”

The family has a special connection to Italy, as John and Chrissy held their wedding in Como near the end of summer 2013.