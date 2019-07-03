Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Post Knocks Instagram Sideways: ‘I Had To Look Closer At The Picture’

Kelly Ripa is knocking Instagram sideways again. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is known for taking to the platform with family snaps and videos. Her July 3 update follows the pattern.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The video came as a compilation of images. All seemed out to celebrate her father’s 80th birthday. Joseph “Joe” Ripa has reached the milestone, and now this famous dad comes with a celebratory post showcasing various moments throughout his life. Images included snaps of Joe with Kelly and Ryan Seacrest, alongside family ones. The 48-year-old had shared adorable photos of her father at the beach. Likewise posted were snaps showing Kelly’s own children. Together with her husband Mark Consuelos, Kelly is a parent to Lola Grace, Michael Joseph, and Joaquin Antonio.

A caption from Kelly came in Italian, as Kelly’s heritage includes strong Italian roots.

Fans are going nuts. Clearly, they’ve been viewing the video over and over.

“I had to look closer at the picture of him by the bell. I wasn’t sure if it was your Dad or one of your sons. Wow,” one wrote.

“Joaquin looks like your father” was another comment.

The thought seemed echoed by another user’s comment.

“Wow! Never realized how much Juaquin [sic] and your dad resemble each other. Happy birthday!”

This famous face has a knack for wowing her fans when it comes to family resemblances. While Kelly’s daughter Lola Grace is brunette, she is frequently compared to her mother. Kelly sending out family snaps of Mark and the boys can easily see thousands of fans likening the Riverdale star to his sons.

Today’s pictures may not have seen comparisons between Kelly and her children, but the family theme was manifesting. It would, indeed, seem that this family’s genetics get Instagram talking.

“Joaquin looks so much like his grandpa,” one fan wrote.

Elsewhere, fans sent their best wishes for Joe’s special day. The post itself proved staggeringly popular. It had racked up over 280,000 views within five hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 640 fans into the comments section. Responses mostly came in English, but many fans opted for Italian. They seemed to have picked up on the language used in Kelly’s caption.

Kelly’s Instagram activity has been especially family-centric of late. Just yesterday, Kelly posted a shirtless beach snap of her husband. The picture (seen above) received over 98,000 likes. Kelly even took to the comments section to interact with fans.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers.