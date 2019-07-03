Sommer Ray Sports Neon-Green Bra And Booty Shorts In Latest Workout Clip, Has Instagram Followers Drooling

Instagram sensation and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Sommer Ray is enthusiastic about helping her 21.2 million followers achieve the body of their dreams and accomplish their personal fitness goals. When she isn’t posting photos flaunting her flawless figure and busty assets, the model likes to take to the photo-sharing site to post small demo clips of her favorite workouts.

The model’s latest video features a shortened clip of her doing squat jumps on a Bosu ball in what appears to be her home gym. Sommer begins by instructing her followers to place the ball on the ground before bending into a squat and jumping on top of the elastic surface, only to continue repeating the squat and jump routine.

The 22-year-old demonstrates the workout in a skin-tight, neon-green sports bra and booty short combo. The high-waisted shorts extend from just above her belly button down to the very tops of her thighs, giving her followers an almost-unobstructed view of her long, muscular legs. The top hugs her busty chest, giving her some slight cleavage and exposing her trim, flat abdomen.

The model completed her workout look with her long, brown wavy hair pulled up into a high ponytail and secured with a white scrunchie and a touch of black eyeliner to make her eyes pop. She accessorized with several rings and bracelets in addition to small gold hoop earrings.

Throughout the entire clip, the model puts her gym-honed figure completely on display, from her muscular arms to her sculpted legs, proving to her fans that she is dedicated to keeping herself in shape.

In the caption of the video clip, Sommer announces that she’s thinking of taking to YouTube to post full-length workout videos and go into detail with her followers as she performs her exercises. She adds that a lot of her fans ask her to post full videos, so she’s decided to give it a try, sending her fans to a link to her YouTube channel in her bio. The caption ends with Sommer assuring her followers that they can purchase the same outfit that she’s wearing in the video when it drops later this month in her personal shop.

In the comments section, the brunette beauty’s followers were ecstatic that she decided to post full-length workout videos and praised her for wanting to help her fans achieve their workout goals while also expressing how much of an inspiration she is to them.

One Instagram user wrote, “Yesss pls pls do more workout videos. BTW love ya girl,” while another commented, “YASSS babe we need these in our lives!!!”