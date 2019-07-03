Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Fears Tristan Thompson Will Re-Enter Her Life ‘Romantically’

The Kardashian-Jenners are reportedly worried that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian aren’t quite finished. A source revealed to Hollywood Life this week that the NBA star has been working hard to win Khloe back, and although she has rejected his attempts so far, her family fears that the reality star’s emotions will take over and they will get back together.

The source explained that Tristan, 28, and Khloe, 35, are strictly just co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, True. Khloe has made it clear that a relationship between the two will never happen again.

“Khloe can’t fathom getting back into a romantic relationship with Tristan again, no matter what he says or does. He has lost all his chances. He’s completely out of opportunities,” the source said.

However, the source added that Tristan has been making attempts to get his ex-girlfriend back “on and off” since the relationship ended back in February. Khloe has remained strong, but she reportedly still has strong feelings for Tristan and is still “grieving the loss” of their relationship.

“She’s not going backwards, but it’s hard. Having him beg for her back is confusing, but so far it hasn’t made her waver. She’s feeling stronger and stronger each day that passes,” the source continued.

Although she would love to raise True with her baby daddy as a couple, they can be nothing more than co-parents right now. The source added that Khloe hopes Tristan can be a good father to True.

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship five months ago after Tristan was caught allegedly cheating on the Good American founder with her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, also 21. The couple split up, and Jordyn and Kylie stopped speaking.

That incident marked the second time that Tristan got caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloe. The first occurred last year during Khloe’s pregnancy. The Cleveland Cavalier was reportedly caught on camera making out with a mystery woman just weeks before Khloe gave birth, per Cosmopolitan.

Although the latest scandal happened earlier this year, it has just unfolded once more in the Season 16 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The two-part finale gave an inside look at the Kardashian-Jenners finding out about the scandal and provided a glimpse at the aftermath. Khloe is currently under fire for a “fat” comment she made about Jordyn and Tristan in the final episode as she coped with the news.