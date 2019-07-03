Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Fans Claim Actress Is An ‘Extortionist’ After Wellness Summit Goes Awry

Fans of Gwyneth Paltrow called the actress an “extortionist” after attending a wellness summit in London where attendees claimed they were “subjected” to a weekend where they were pitched Goop products and the actress did not attend all the events as promised. The London wellness summit attendees were charged $5,700 to attend per a scathing report by Page Six.

The gossip page reported that an attendee claimed a prominent British guest was so “appalled” by the aggressive push for Goop products and services that she reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, “GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f** king extortionist.”

The attendees, according to Page Six, were urged to book their rooms for the event through Goop at the whopping cost of $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel. Fans claim that the true rates for the hotel are normally $250 a night. The rooms that were booked through Goop were suites that came included with a gluten-free breakfast noted Page Six.

The gossip page also spoke to another frustrated attendee who claimed that the actress “pretends to be a health goddess” but instead called the actress “greedy” and “unapproachable.” During her appearances at the event, the Oscar-winning actress offered tips and tricks to live the Goop lifestyle, which promotes health, wellness, and mindful living.

The Irish Sun reported this is not the first time Paltrow and her Goop brand have come under fire. The newspaper reported that the brand was fined $140,000 for making unsubstantiated claims about the benefits of a $66 jade vagina egg last year. The egg was claimed to balance your hormones, regulate your menstrual cycle, or help with bladder control. Goop also claimed their Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, a blend of essential oils meant to be taken orally or added to bathwater, could help prevent depression.

The company had to pay up the fines and reword the claims of the products, which are still for sale on its official site.

The official County of Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney’s website released a statement which said that the health and money of Santa Clara County residents should never be put at risk by what they claimed is “misleading advertising.” District Attorney Jeff Rosen further explained the ruling by stating, the county would vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of “good science…or any science.”

Paltrow, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, recently revealed to The Sunday Times she and the Hollywood bigwig living in separate houses in Los Angeles, with Falchuk staying with Paltrow four days a week.