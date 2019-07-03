Demi Lovato Slams Fat-Shamer In The Best Way Possible: ‘I Am Choosing Not To Diet’

Demi Lovato isn’t holding anything back when it comes to the haters on social media.

As fans know, Demi recently sought treatment in rehab for a number of issues including substance abuse and drug use. Now that she has been out of rehab, Demi has been living her best life and she is not letting people talk down to her, especially not on social media. According to The Whisp, things went down when an Instagram user shared a paparazzi photo of Demi in a grey t-shirt and black leggings. Along with the image, the user shared a caption that was offering diet services to the singer.

“Hey demi dm me so we can discuss a diet plan for you,” the Instagrammer, who has since deleted his account, wrote.

Demi was tagged in the photo and it obviously caught her attention when she saw it because she took time to clap back at the Instagram user. The black-haired beauty mixed a little bit of sarcasm and wit with her epic comeback.

“I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer! Super sweet.”

At the end of the post, Lovato also included a heart emoji. Before the user’s account and the post was deleted, Demi’s army of fans, who are known as “Lovatics,” all took the opportunity to rally behind the singer and slam the Instagram user for being so rude while a few others killed him with kindness.

“Don’t know what you’re going through to make you post this? But stay strong. Have a beautiful day. Never forget, you’re beautiful and worthy of life,” one wrote.

Loading...

And while her fans have definitely been by her side during all of Demi’s struggles, so has her whole family. The Inquisitr previously shared the singer took to social media to wish her stepfather the very best on Father’s Day. In the touching Instagram post, Demi shared a photo of herself and Eddie de la Garza. The two are all smiles in the photo as Demi wears her dark locks down and looks absolutely stunning with a face full of makeup complete with blush, eyeliner, eye shadow, and bright red lipstick. She rocks a pair of vibrant, orange hoop earrings and a matching orange tank with a blue track jacket on top.

Eddie stands just behind his stepdaughter while he smiles for the camera. He also looks dressed for the occasion in a multicolored button-down shirt. To go along with the photo, Lovato also penned an incredibly sweet caption for fans, saying how much her step-father means to her.

“To the man that raised me as his own, gave me everything he could to have a wonderful childhood.. I love you. You’re an incredible man with a heart of gold. I couldn’t have asked for a better father,” she wrote.

As many know, Demi lost her biological father, Patrick Lovato, to cancer back in 2013 but the two never had a close relationship.