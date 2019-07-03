Louise Redknapp Wears Nude-Colored Clothing While Showing Off Her Legs In Artwork For ‘Lead Me On’

Louise Redknapp is slowly but surely letting her audience know that she is releasing a new album later this year by dropping songs that will be part of the record to build the anticipation.

Earlier this year, she announced she would be putting out her first album in 19 years, Heavy Love, with the release of a new track, “Stretch,” per The Inquisitr.

“I am so excited to reveal my new album is called Heavy Love and will be released on 18th October,” she told her fans via Twitter.

“Guys thank you so much for all the messages today, I am so excited for you to hear my new album Heavy Love, I recorded the album in Sweden, London, and LA, and I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing people,” she continued in another tweet.

Heavy Love will be released via Warner Music U.K. and includes work with Clean Bandit and Raye.

Since the announcement, she dropped a second track this year, “Small Talk,” to keep the buzz going.

Today, Redknapp revealed that her song produced by Clean Bandit, “Lead Me On,” will be premiered on BBC Radio 2 tomorrow and will also be able to stream and purchase after its premiere.

With the announcement, came the eye-catching artwork where Louise is sat on a mini sofa. She is wearing a nude-colored roll neck jumper, white blazer, and no pants, showing off her legs. She is wearing nude-colored heels to match the ensemble.

Within 30 minutes of announcing the song and artwork, her post racked up over 1,500 likes.

Louise rose to fame under the name Louise Nurding before marrying footballer Jamie Redknapp, who she has now split up with. They married in 1998 and got divorced in 2017.

Before becoming a solo artist, Louise was a part of the girl group Eternal in the 1990s. Their debut album Always & Forever was a huge success. The record sold over 1.2 million copies in the U.K. alone and was nominated for Best British album at the BRIT Awards. It was the first album by an all-female group to surpass 1 million U.K. sales, according to Entertainment Focus. The album contained various top 10 singles and their debut single “Stay” even achieved success stateside, peaking at No. 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Redknapp left Eternal in 1995 and released her first studio album, Naked, in 1996. The album went top 10 in the U.K. and has been certified platinum. Since then, she has released two more studio albums — Woman in Me and Elbow Beach. In total, she has achieved nine top 10 singles as a solo artist in the U.K.

She played the role of Violet Newstead in musical 9 to 5 in London until June 29 this year, according to their official website.

On Instagram, Louise has over 637,000 followers.