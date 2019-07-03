Katy Perry’s Beach Swimsuit Sparks Rumors: ‘Calling It, She’s Preggers’

Katy Perry seems to be living the beach life – quite literally. The 34-year-old has been photographed by The Daily Mail on Hawaii’s tropical shores. While the singer’s sexy tropical swimsuit has been making headlines for its wow factor, fan talk doesn’t appear exclusively related to Katy’s style. A fair few of the star’s beady-eyed fans seem to be thinking she’s pregnant.

The Daily Mail‘s photos showed Katy rocking a carefree look as she sat and walked on beach sands. The singer had opted out of her trademark pixie – instead, Katy channeled a bombshell vibe from long blonde hair. Her one-piece bathing suit came multi-colored in hues that included mustard yellows, fiery oranges, and various shades of green. With a plunging neckline, Katy was sending out a fair amount of cleavage – the star did, however, look impeccably classy. Katy accessorized her look with green-rimmed shades and a trendy straw hat that shielded her from the sun.

Photos did catch Katy full length. Her toned legs and peachy rear were snapped. Likewise her muscular back and golden tan.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. While many individuals simply threw this icon the thumbs-up for looking great, a pattern was forming.

Katy Perry oozes tropical retro vibes in a colorful plunging swimsuit and over-sized sunglasses https://t.co/XWTOd475uV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2019

“Calling it… She’s preggers,” one fan wrote.

The thought seemed echoed by another comment.

“She looks amazing…. I think she has a little bun in that there [sic] oven….”

“When is she going to announce her pregnancy?” another asked.

Katy does not have any children. She is, however, newly engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The superstar couple took their relationship to the next level on Valentine’s Day of this year. Given that Perry is approaching her mid-thirties, fans have all the more reason to wonder if she’s ready to start a family.

Katy’s tropical look today isn’t the first headline-maker this month. Just yesterday, The Daily Mail snapped the star on sands in a fiery red swimsuit. This look was more Baywatch, but it turned just as many heads. It also launched comments similar to those seen today.

“Pregnant?” one user wrote in response to the pictures.

Celebrity pregnancy rumors can easily overtake the internet. Newlywed actress Priyanka Chopra is frequently probed over whether she might be expecting. Queries can also affect older stars. Forty-year-old Kourtney Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumors at the end of last month, per The Inquisitr.

Katy has made no pregnancy announcement. It looks like her recent beach photos have gotten fans talking, though.