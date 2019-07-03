Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Insanely Toned Abs & Curves In Skimpy Red Bikini

Hailey Baldwin beat the Los Angeles heat on Tuesday by strolling around in a tiny red bikini. The model was spotted out with her husband, Justin Bieber, and another friend in the City of Angels on July 2, looking casual in just a bikini and oversized denim shorts.

Photos obtained by Hollywood Life show the model walking beside her husband in a tiny red bandeau bikini top that barely contained her chest, allowing a bit of cleavage to peek out. Baldwin wore matching red low-rise bottoms that put her extremely toned tummy and stunning curves on full display. Only a small portion of the bottoms were visible, though, as they peeked out from under some loosely-worn, extra-baggy light denim shorts that came down to Baldwin’s knees in length. The oversized appearance of the shorts made the model’s legs look stick-thin.

The PrettyLittleThing model completed the sun-ready look with red and white striped slides on her feet, her blonde locks pulled up into a messy bun, and dainty gold hoop earrings. Baldwin didn’t walk empty-handed, either — she kept herself cool with a refreshing iced beverage in a glass as she spoke to her friend and husband.

Meanwhile, the same photos show Bieber a bit more covered up in a baggy white T-shirt featuring a photo of a young Drew Barrymore in pigtails. The corner of the image bore a “drew” logo, signifying that it came from Bieber’s new clothing line. He paired the top with khaki shorts and black loafers featuring yellow smiley faces, which are another product from the line.

Baldwin and Bieber just returned from a romantic vacation in Arizona and Utah, per E! News. A source told the publication that the couple “seemed to have an amazing time being out in the desert and spending alone time in an incredibly beautiful place” late last month.

The source revealed that the couple took walks in under the sunset, relaxed by the pool, climbed mountains, explored the desert, ate “amazing” food, and “enjoyed everything about their stay.”

Loading...

“They walked around holding hands hugging each other and kissing,” the source added. “They were very romantic and sat by the outdoor fire pit chatting and cuddling up to each other every night.”

Bieber and Baldwin returned to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Of course, the two lovebirds documented their trip on social media. Bieber posted a photo of himself cuddled up to his wife in front of some desert mountains and a breathtaking sunset. In the caption, he reminded fans of his endless love for Baldwin.