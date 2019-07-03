New John F. Kennedy Jr. Book Claims President’s Son Was ‘Two People’ As 20 Year Death Anniversary Approaches

A new book detailing the life of John F. Kennedy Jr. claims the son of President John F. Kennedy was “two people” as the world mourns the tragic loss and what could have lie ahead for Kennedy as the 20th anniversary of his death approaches.

On July 16, 1999, Kennedy, his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette were flying to Martha’s Vineyard for a Kennedy family wedding when their single-engine Piper Saratoga, which departed from New Jersey’s Essex County Airpor for its intended landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. There were no survivors.

The book titled America’s Reluctant Prince, written by Steven M. Gillon was excerpted by People Magazine and explains how Kennedy always felt he was living a separate public life and personal lives, neither which was intertwined.

“He said he was two people,” Gillon said Kennedy stated to him on one occasion.”He said he played the role of John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr., the son of the president. But at his core, he was just John.”

The publication noted that Gillon first met Kennedy when he was Gillon’s teaching assistant at Brown University and the two maintained a friendship that lasted many years. In the book, Gillon also spoke to many of Kennedy’s closest friends, many of whom, reported People, had not gone on the record with their recollections of their late friend until the publication of this book.

Gillon also claims that in naming her only son after his father, never knowing the legacy he would have to hold so close to his heart, the late mother of John Jr., Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis inadvertently made her child’s life more difficult.

“Jackie told people she regretted naming John after his father,” said Gillon as reported by People. “She realized it only added to the burden. The irony is that in the effort to honor her husband, she inadvertently made her son’s life more challenging.”

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wed in a secret ceremony on September 21, 1996, at Cumberland Island, Georgia after dating for two years. The couple met when she was working for Calvin Klein as a Director of Show Productions and moving in circles that would eventually introduce her to one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive and the world’s most eligible bachelors.

Bessette would move into Kennedy’s New York City loft in the summer of 1995, and the couple became engaged later that year. Prior to their wedding, Bessette quit her job at Calvin Klein in the spring of 1996 and attempted to become accustomed to life in the spotlight. The couple was hounded by the paparazzi during their courtship and engagement and after their wedding.

According to the book American Legacy: The Story of John and Caroline Kennedy, penned by David C. Heymann, Kennedy said to the paparazzi after the couple’s wedding, “Getting married is a big adjustment for us, and for a private citizen like Carolyn even more so. I ask you to give her all the privacy and room you can.”

Nonetheless, the couple continued to struggle with life in the spotlight until their untimely deaths. A new documentary will air on TLC that will trace the life of the couple and reveal intimate details about their secret wedding ceremony titled JFK Jr. and Carolyn: The Lost Tapes.

The documentary will air Saturday, July 13 at 8 pm EST and will be narrated by Elizabeth McGovern.