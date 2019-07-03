David Eason Reportedly Trying To Intimidate Those Testifying Against Jenelle Evans In Court

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were back in court on Monday to battle for custody of their kids children as part of a process that could take months. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple took the stand during Monday’s hearing to make their case amid rumors they have new evidence that could help them reunite their family, and David reportedly took the time to let the people on the stand know how he felt with some intimidating looks.

While it was inevitable that David and Jenelle would take the stand at some point, the people at the hearing were shocked to see David unexpectedly take the stand on Monday.

“Everyone was surprised that David’s lawyer was willing to put him on the stand. No one expected him to testify,” a source said.

This time, the testimony was a straight-forward interview by David’s lawyers that was meant to put him in a positive light in front of the judge, but things likely won’t always be so smooth for the 30-year-old in the future.

“The other lawyers should be getting their chance to question David and they are obviously not going to go easy on him like his own lawyer did. They’re waiting to pounce,” the source revealed. “They know how short his temper is, so they think he will eventually go off in court.”

Despite the surprise testimony, the people in the courtroom were reportedly quiet and respectful as he spoke. But as David watched others testify against him and Jenelle, he repeatedly making strange faces, according to another source, almost as if he was trying to intimidate the person speaking.

“When someone is on the stand he stares at them, almost like he’s trying to intimidate them,” the source said. “He’s constantly making faces through out all of it.”

Jenelle also took the stand on Monday, and her hearing took much longer than her husband’s. She was reportedly in the witness box for nearly the entire hearing. According to Radar, she took the time to defend herself.

Meanwhile, the pair claim to have new evidence in their case that could help them get their kids back. In the past, rumors have swirled that the two have been looking into a government worker involved in the case that could shed new light on the situation.

The couple lost custody of all of their children, and were removed from Teen Mom 2 after David shot and killed the family dog for reportedly nipping at their daughter.