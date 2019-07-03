Chanel West Coast’s Cowgirl Lingerie Freezes Instagram: ‘Dang’

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram update seems to have fans frozen in their tracks. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper has been updating her account with promotional shots for her new track, “Old Fashioned.” And clearly, Chanel’s July 2 picture has been noticed.

Late last night, the Ridiculousness star updated her Instagram. An eye-catching snap showed the 30-year-old shot in black-and-white. Chanel appeared to have been inspired by the Old World feel from her latest song – everything about her look was old-school and Western.

Despite the semi-profile positioning, Chanel had managed to showcase her outfit. The star was wearing a sexy, studded bra with plenty of flashing metallics. While the glitzy lingerie had a cowgirl feel, it was Chanel’s sleeveless and tasseled leather jacket that really upped the vibe. Further flourishes came from her bombshell curls, although Chanel appeared to have opted out of her signature blonde look. The rapper looked downwards with thick lashes. Fans also got a feel for this beauty’s incredible bone structure and plump pout.

Chanel leaned against a wooden rail for her outdoor shot. It was the ultimate cowgirl look (and it’s gotten the ultimate reaction).

“U look good sis,” one fan wrote.

“Dang,” added another fan.

“OMG,” a third wrote.

Chanel’s Instagram updates are known for their versatility. While the star has gone full-throttle with her cowgirl looks for “Old Fashioned,” she took a completely different route for “Sharon Stoned.” The 2019-released track came with an Instagram promo showing Chanel in a dominatrix-style outfit. The look (seen below) came complete with glossy black leathers and a corset.

This sensation’s social media updates don’t just revolve around her music, though. Chanel keeps her fans updated on her life, too. Last month sent fans sizzling swimwear shots as Chanel floated around a pool.

Loading...

This fit and fabulous star might make headlines for her music and television appearances, but her fierce body is up there with it. Speaking to Hollywood Life about staying in shape, Chanel revealed her stance.

“You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In-N-Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout.”

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her on Instagram.