Kate Upton Rocks Robe While Holding Up Sexy Throwback, Bikini-Clad ‘GQ’ Cover

Kate Upton is taking a trip down memory lane in her latest Instagram update.

As fans know, Upton was thrust into superstardom back in 2012 after she landed the cover of GQ. Since then, Upton has amassed a huge following of over 5.9 million on Instagram alone, and she’s one of the most popular and most recognized models on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared with her army of followers, the mother of one looks stunning while holding up an old magazine cover.

In the photo, Kate appears to be in a dressing room as she holds up the cover of the publication. The model is all smiles, wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of stunning makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. It looks like she is in between wardrobe changes as she is rocking a white robe that hits right around her ankles.

In her hands, she holds up a large version of one of her most popular magazine covers. In the sexy magazine shot, Upton looks patriotic in a blue-and-red striped bikini top. The model wears her long locks down and styled once again and playfully licks a red, white, and blue popsicle. Since the photo was shared with her army of fans, it’s earned a ton of attention with over 223,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to gush over the sexy throwback cover, countless others let Upton know that they are huge fans of hers. A few other Instagram users were left speechless, just commenting on the post with different emoji.

“I still have that one,” one follower wrote of the cover.

“Yaaaaaaaas. That hair, that suit, and that perfectly placed mole,” another Instagrammer wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Nothing like a Bomb Pop to celebrate Summer!!!” one other fan chimed in.

Last year, Kate and her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander, welcomed their first child into their family. After the birth, Upton seemed to take a brief hiatus from social media. Yet, in recent weeks, she has re-emerged and fans could not be more excited. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Upton shared a photo of herself posing in Uruguay.

In the sexy snapshot, the model sits on a wooden ledge with a gorgeous, green landscape just behind her. With her long, blonde locks flowing in the wind, the model looks straight ahead while rocking a face full of makeup. She completed her sultry look with a black bikini top and black-and-white striped bottoms. Like most of her photos, this one also earned a ton of attention with over 1,000-plus comments.