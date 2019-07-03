Brad Pitt, 55, Calls Acting In Hollywood A ‘Younger Man’s Game’ Of Natural Selection

It is hard to imagine Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt being too old for anything. His rugged good looks and amazing acting skills seem to be a golden ticket for a long career in Tinseltown, but the Inglourious Basterds star has a different take on the matter.

It’s true that the award-winning actor has appeared in fewer films over the past several years, and maybe that is his way of stepping away from the limelight.

In an interview with GQ Australia, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star reflected on the entertainment industry and his career.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” he said.

“But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

Hollywood is also going through some of its own changes as it deals with the emergence of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Pitt said he was curious to see what the future of film would look like and hoped that there could be room for both.

“I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made,” Pitt said, adding that such services give writers, directors, and actors a shot at doing what they love.

“It just tells you how many talented people are out there,” he said.

“I like to think there’s room for both,” the Meet Joe Black star said. “But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”

Pitt stars with another Hollywood hunk, Leonardo DiCaprio, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a mystery film centered around the Manson family murders.

This summer, Hollywood awaits. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood 7.26.19 pic.twitter.com/42lbR2MGfS — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 11, 2019

Loading...

Oddly enough, the film could be one of Tarantino’s last. GQ reported that if things go as planned, the director will complete one more feature film after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and call it quits.

The Reservoir Dogs director told GQ that when it came to theatrical movies, he was at the “end of the road.” He said he could see himself writing film books and perhaps delving into theater, adding that he would still be creative.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26.