Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Skimpy, Blue Bikini In Sizzling New Photos

Gabby Epstein is sending pulses racing again on Instagram.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Australian bombshell slipped into yet another barely-there bikini and shared a few sizzling snaps of the look to her widely-followed account on the social media platform. Her upload included three photos that were taken on a beautiful beach that boasted white sand and gorgeous, clear blue water. While there was no geotag included in the post, fans will know that the blonde beauty has been in Anguilla for the past few days working with the brand SHEIN — the line that her itty-bitty, navy blue swimwear is also from.

Gabby sent temperatures soaring in the two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Its halter neck-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the tight, minuscule piece as she posed on the beach. Right in the middle of her bosom was a small silver ring, drawing even more attention to the ample amount of cleavage that the number left on display. The matching bottoms of the set were arguably more modest than some of there others that Gabby has recently sported on her feed, but barely. Its high cut design flaunted the babe’s famous curves and long, toned legs, also offering a glimpse at her curvy booty in the third photo of the post. Its thin waistband also included the small, silver ring detail and sat low on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation completed her look with a set of dainty necklaces and kept a hair tie around her wrist in case she later wanted to tie up her long tresses. For the photos, she wore her platinum locks down in loose, beachy waves that blew in the breeze around her face and rocked a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the steamy new set of photos. At the time of this writing, Gabby’s post racked up nearly 70,000 likes after just 17 hours of going live to the platform as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing in a bikini,” one fan wrote.

Another said she had the “most beautiful smile on IG.”

“A very stunning beautiful young lady,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, the stunner wowed her followers again with another sexy bikini snap that brought some serious heat. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabby showed some serious skin in a barely-there, yellow two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.