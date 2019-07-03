Jordyn Woods Throws Out Revenge Cleavage After Khloe Kardashian Called Her ‘Fat’

Jordyn Woods’ recent Instagram updates have already been called a “thinly-veiled jibe” by The Daily Mail. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner was fat-shamed by Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ season finale last weekend. As The Inquisitr reports, Woods’ Instagram activity last night also included a picture of herself in a skintight bodysuit. The athleisurewear number wasn’t the only update, though.

Jordyn’s first photo of the night came girly. The 21-year-old had been photographed in a stunning blue-and-white dress. The strappy number was feminine, curve-hugging, and definitely throwing out the model’s cleavage. Jordyn remained impeccably classy, though. Her elegant two-toned dress came paired with a Fendi bag. Likewise eye-catching was Woods’ simple and tied-back hair. While this model will go all-out with hair extensions and glam for some of her updates, this one seemed to be showing a natural side.

Jordyn smiled for the camera as she sent out her fierce body. She did, however, accompany the picture with a somewhat cryptic caption, and for The Daily Mail, this was a straight-up dig at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Given Khloe’s words during the explosive episode, per The Inquisitr, it does seem that she used a weight-related term.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**king a**holes. But don’t f***ing say that you didn’t do something that you f***ing did when you both f***ing told me that you kissed b***hes.”

Fan comments poured in. Some users responding to Jordyn’s picture seemed to have her back.

“The Kardashian’s [sic]/Jenner’s [sic] didn’t deserve your beautiful soul” was a comment receiving over 800 likes.

Other comments probed the model over her cheating scandal with Khloe’s now-ex Tristan Thompson. One user asked if Jordyn’s caption was explaining why she got involved with the NBA player. The comment did, however, seem a touch trolling.

Jordyn’s February cheating scandal made global headlines. The model admitted to “kissing” Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Kardashian-Jenner family’s reaction to the drama was finally aired on the E! show’s season finale, but the buildup to it proved intense. It also saw Woods alienated from the clan. Following her scandal, Jordyn moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guesthouse. The pair’s public and joint social media appearances ceased. Khloe split from Tristan. Together, the couple are parents to 1-year-old True.

Jordyn didn’t clarify if her update was out for revenge, but the sizzling cleavage seems to have made a statement. This beautiful model is far from large, and her fans would likely agree.