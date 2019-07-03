Kelly Dodd And Her Plastic Surgeon Boyfriend Brian Reagan Split After ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Kelly Dodd misses the doctor.

Kelly Dodd and Dr. Brian Reagan appeared to be in a happy place during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 14th season but sadly, their relationship didn’t last.

On July 2, Radar Online confirmed that after filming scenes for the upcoming episodes, Dodd and the plastic surgeon called it quits.

“I’m going to Ramona’s in the Hamptons so she can cheer me up,” Dodd explained to the outlet of the way in which she’s coping with her latest breakup.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may know, Ramona Singer owns a massive estate in Southampton, New York, which boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms. So, when it comes to housing Dodd, she’s perfectly equipped to handle an extra guest.

According to the Radar Online report, Dodd and Reagan, who were believed to be on and off for some time, dated one another for more than six months before they split. When it comes to the reason behind their decision to call it quits, the source said their schedules simply made their relationship too challenging.

As the outlet revealed, Reagan lives and works in San Diego, which is nearly two hours south of where Dodd resides in Orange County.

“I love Brian and I miss him. I loved having a partner like him. He is so loving, but the distance is difficult and it just didn’t work out,” Dodd explained.

Dodd and Reagan were last seen together during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May.

Loading...

Also during her interview with Radar Online, Dodd admitted that it is hard to star on a reality show while dating a professional, especially when she is being faced with false claims from her co-stars.

“I need to be with a guy that is loyal and has my back! Brian was also embarrassed about the false things that were written about me,” Dodd admitted.

As fans of Dodd will recall, she was targeted with allegations of cocaine use and poor parenting by her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion. While Dodd denied using drugs, the allegations against her made headlines, which was certainly not great for the reputation of her boyfriend.

To see more of Dodd, Reagan, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which begin airing on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.