Priyanka Chopra Just Dropped Major News About Pal Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra just dropped some major news about longtime pal Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, to Elle UK. She revealed that although her friend’s life has taken a dramatic turn over the course of the past two years, she is “up for the challenge” it presents.

The two women grew their friendship in the early part of 2016 when they met at an Elle Magazine event titled “Women in Television.” Chopra revealed that she always knew her friend was destined for more than just acting. At the time of their friendship, Markle had already dipped her toe into the world of philanthropy and was traveling the world, shining a light on causes that included the betterment of women and children in an attempt to make the planet a better place.

“Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said about Markle to Elle UK. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

“It’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

The actress also called her friend a self-made woman who looks just like everyone else.

Chopra continues to work on her own calling. Thrust into the spotlight as the winner of Miss World at the age of 18, the actress became one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, commanding $1 million per film. She has completed 50 films thus far. She was also the first Indian woman to helm her own network television show, ABC’s Quantico. Elle UK reported that Chopra won a National Film Award in 2008, which is India’s equivalent of an Oscar, for the film Fashion.

The actress may not get as much facetime with Markle as she once had, but the twosome tries to communicate via phone and text as much as possible.

While Markle’s life has dramatically changed, so has Chopra’s. In the past year, she became engaged and married to singer and songwriter Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, 10 years her junior. The two united in two distinctly different but equally glamorous wedding ceremonies that were held in India. One was a homage to Chopra’s Indian heritage while the other was a serene Christian ceremony that honored Jonas’ faith.

Chopra, who has a brother, noted that she is thrilled to have inherited two “sisters” via her marriage to Jonas: Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle and Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner, who starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The actress and Jonas will celebrate their wedding anniversary on December 1.