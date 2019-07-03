Dean McDermott Opens Up About Son Jack Coming Out: ‘I’m Behind You 100 Percent’

Dean McDermott is always putting his family first.

The actor has been opening up about his personal life on his new podcast Daddy Issues. As fans know, Dean is the proud father to six, five of whom he shares with wife Tori Spelling and one son, Jack, who is from a previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace. According to Us Weekly, Perez Hilton was the guest on McDermott’s hot new podcast this past Monday, and he and Dean chatted about being gay with Dean confessing that his son Jack is.

Currently, Jack is attending college in San Francisco where he is studying to become a graphic designer. Dean describes the college student as a “6-foot-4, beautiful Adonis” and just an all-around “beautiful” kid.

“My son Jack is gay,” McDermott said on the popular podcast. “And I’m behind you 100 percent. I just think, you know, you want the best for your kid. And you don’t want to wish a life of persecution and hard times and bigotry, right? I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Additionally, Dean said that his son is always very quiet about who he is dating, and he tries to keep his love life on the down-low.

“He’s so quiet about who he’s dating. Like, he was just here, he came for four days. And we had dinner, and he’s like, ‘So, yeah, I broke up with Steve.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know you were going out with Steve. Like, you don’t tell me anything,'” he shared. “He doesn’t tell me anything about his boyfriends. He’s like, ‘Yeah, We were going out for, like, a year.’ … I say, ‘Yeah, as a dude why don’t you tell me?'”

And luckily for Dean, Jack and his wife Tori have an incredibly close relationship. The duo first met when Jack was just 6-years-old and from the very beginning, they hit it off and have always been close. It’s easy to see that family is really important to the former Chopped Canada host, who was really bummed after he had to miss a trip to see his wife because of an illness.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the actor posted a selfie on Instagram from his hospital bed, where he appeared to be in decent spirits despite the circumstances. In the snapshot shared with his followers, the 52-year-old appears shirtless while he gives a thumbs up to the camera. The husband of Tori Spelling raises his eyebrows and gives a slight little grin for the camera while wearing a line of oxygen to his nose and a few other medical devices on his chest. In the caption of the image, Dean explains his scary health issues to fans, saying that he was hospitalized with pneumonia and possibly meningitis.

A day later, McDermott shared an Instagram update with fans letting them know that he was still in the hospital under close medical watch but was staying “positive and strong.” He ended the post by telling fans that he couldn’t wait to be reunited with his wife and kids.