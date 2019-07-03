Meghan McCain Considering ‘The View’ Exit, Reportedly Feels It’s ‘Not Worth The Emotional Toll’

Conservative Republican Meghan McCain has been a part of The View co-host panel for a couple of years now, but reports indicate that she may be ready to exit. It seems that the drama she tends to be wrapped up in, both on-screen as well as off, has had a serious impact on her, and has left her wondering whether it might be time to move onto new projects.

The Daily Beast details that ABC has seemingly made an offer to bring Meghan back this fall, but she may choose to quit instead. The conservative commentator and daughter of the late Senator John McCain is one of only a couple of Republican panelists, and is typically one of the most outspoken co-hosts. This tends to generate a lot of criticism and negative publicity for her, and she’s had biting exchanges more than once, with fellow co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg in particular.

In addition to what viewers see happen with McCain on-screen as well as across social media, there have been leaks detailing bad, and allegedly abusive, backstage antics. A source close to The View host says that she’s been feeling defeated and exhausted, wondering if it is worth the emotional toll it takes each week.

The insider also notes that Meghan has been “feeling like a caged animal” in the midst of the increasingly frequent dramatic segments in front of cameras. While McCain is said to make nearly a million dollars each year as a co-host, she is also reportedly feeling drained, isolated and angry as her experience becomes more difficult.

The View senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said that the show is happy to have Meghan there, and feels that she’ll return this fall. McLoughlin adds that she thinks McCain wants to be there and believes it’s a good way to get her message out. However, McLoughlin also acknowledges that things have been continually difficult for Meghan in terms of drama swirling.

“What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s most draining for her.”

McCain’s potential departure is hardly the only buzzworthy one in the show’s history. Leaks that have hinted at plenty of drama backstage have often emerged ahead of official announcements about each season’s panelists.

The Insider has put together a lengthy list of previous co-hosts who left, some on good terms and others not so much. The View fans will remember that Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd left with some bad feelings for how things played out. Others such as Debbie Matenopoulos, Rosie O’Donnell, Michelle Collins and Jedediah Bila departed under tense circumstances as well.

Will Meghan McCain quit The View rather than return for Season 23 this fall? It sounds as if no official decision has been made as of yet, but additional details about her future on the show will likely emerge soon.