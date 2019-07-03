Miley Cyrus’ Bold New Music Video For ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Gets Praised On Social Media

Yesterday, Miley Cyrus released the music video for her latest single, “Mother’s Daughter.” The video sees the star dressed in a tight PVC costume while making a big political statement with other guests. In an article written by Elle, they note that it is one of Miley’s most political videos ever.

“Cyrus incorporates feminist messages throughout the video, from ‘virginity is a social construct’ to ‘not an object’ (i.e., don’t objectify women), which flash on the screen,” they explained.

Skateboarder Lacey Baker, transgender models Casil McArthur and Aaron Philip, dancer Amazon Ashley, actresses Angelina Duplisea and Mela Murder, and Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus all make an appearance in the video.

Within one day of uploading the video, “Mother’s Daughter” racked up over 6 million views.

Miley’s fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the bold video.

“Miley’s Mothers Daughter deserves video of the year periodt,” one user tweeted.

“The ‘Mother’s Daughter’ video is pure aesthetic,” another account shared on Twitter.

“CAN’T STOP WATCHING IT. POWERFUL. SHE DEFINITELY GOT THE POWER,” a fan page tweeted.

“Miley’s new music video reminds me of the female interlude for the ‘Dangerous Woman Tour.’ I love this sm,” a fourth user mentioned in a tweet.

“I love Miley’s new video. I love all the appearances in the video and I love what it stands for. v powerful,” British singer-songwriter Charli XCX tweeted her 3.3 million followers.

Her latest single is taken from her new EP, She Is Coming, which consists of six brand-new tracks. Collaborations include Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It. So far, the extended play has peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, No. 4 in Canada, No. 10 in Australia, and No. 18 in the U.K.

According to Fox News, Cyrus will be releasing a trilogy of EP’s this year that will all contain six tracks. So, it seems her fans can expect two more projects from the “Party Up the Street” star.

Over the weekend, Cyrus performed at Glastonbury for the first time. For her set, she was joined by Lil Nas X and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In total, Miley has released two EPs — The Time of our Lives and She Is Coming — and six studio albums — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, Can’t Be Tamed, Bangerz, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and Younger Now.

With over 29.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Miley is the 46th most played artist on the app at the moment.

On Instagram, Cyrus is close to hitting the 100 million followers mark with over 95.2 million followers currently.