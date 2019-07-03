‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Gary Shirley Is Now A Police Officer, Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Says It’s A ‘Huge Success’

Gary Shirley is known for appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG, but this dad has a new job and fans may be surprised to learn what it is. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Gary’s wife Kristina Shirley posted a photo on Instagram of her husband being sworn in as a police officer.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am to be his wife,” Kristina wrote along with a photo of Gary signing some paper work.

“His dream, hard work, and dedication became a reality. Tonight, this handsome man was sworn into duty as a police officer. Thank you to ALL our friends and family who have supported him, kept this a secret and most of all believed in him.”

Gary working to become a police officer is not something that Teen Mom fans knew about. It is not something that has been talked about on the show at all. However, there is no doubt fans of the reality show dad are proud of him for this huge accomplishment.

On Kristina’s Instagram post, Amber Portwood’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon commented that it was a “huge success.”

“Huge success! Next Christmas presents is a giant Batlight with a G on it. But for real, be safe out there,” Andrew commented.

Although the relationship between Amber and Gary is no longer a romantic one, the two have a good co-parenting relationship for their daughter, Leah. Not only that, but everyone gets along well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber revealed to E! News that Gary is like “part of the family.”

Amber explained that she and her boyfriend take vacations with Gary and Kristina. Amber and Kristina also have a great relationship and have attended events together for Leah. Of course, while things are great now, Amber admits that things weren’t always that way and explained that it “definitely took a while” to get to the place they are now.

Amber and Gary were introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the two found out they were expecting their daughter, Leah. The two continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and while Amber has had some lows in her life, including a stint in prison, she has worked hard to turn her life around. She gave birth to her son James last year. Gary married his wife Kristina and the two have one daughter together.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.