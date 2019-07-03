Kendall Jenner Wows In Tight Strappy Dress: ‘Goddamn’

Kendall Jenner doesn’t need a red carpet gown to turn heads. The supermodel has been wowing her fans in the simplest look ever – summery whites from her own clothing line. The Kendall & Kylie range co-owned by Kendall and her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram snap on July 1.

The photo showed Kendall in a natural setting. Leafy greenery and trees made it clear – this was no highbrow shoot. Kendall had been photographed standing amid the foliage. She was looking right at the camera and pretty much knocking it dead. The California native’s eye-catching outfit came as a layered look – a tight white dress worn over a cute t-shirt in pale pastels. Proving that she can make jaws drop without flashing the flesh, Kendall looked a picture as she gazed into the lens with her arms behind her back.

The strappy dress came with some flourishes – paneled details and angled materials danced the look up, but the feel was girly and innocent. Likewise peasant-like was a gold and fiery-toned headscarf wrapped around the model’s head. Kendall’s signature brown locks were manifesting, as was her trademark piercing gaze.

A simple caption from the model announced that the season’s new range had finally arrived.

Fan comments poured in.

“I love u,” one fan wrote.

“Goddamn” seemed to see one user blown away.

“How beautiful @kendalljenner,” another remarked.

Kendall’s fans also pointed out the Russian style of her headscarf alongside commenting on her beauty. The overall fashion was also picked up on – followers of this account are likely in it for the collection’s trendy pieces. Kendall’s income might largely stem from her lucrative modeling contracts and high-profile television appearances, but there’s an entrepreneurial side to this star. Kendall and Kylie’s clothing line has been going strong for quite some time.

Loading...

Kendall having her own clothing line seems fitting. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for building businesses founded on their passions. Kim Kardashian’s best-selling KKW Beauty line reflects the mother of four’s love of cosmetics. Similar is seen from Kylie Jenner’s range. This year saw 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian embrace her love of all things lifestyle with her Poosh brand. Likewise doing well is Khloe Kardashian – her Good American denim and athleisurewear line keeps things sporty.

Kendall did, indeed, seem to be wowing with her snap.

“Looks amazing,” one fan replied.

“Wow” was all that another needed.

The picture proved popular, racking up over 92,000 likes. Kendall herself has 113 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.