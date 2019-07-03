‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Supports Jenelle Evans: ‘I Believe All Kids Should Be With Their Moms’

Jenelle Evans hasn’t had much support from her former Teen Mom co-stars, but on Tuesday, Briana DeJesus spoke to Radar Online and revealed that she thinks Jenelle should have custody of her kids.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, had their kids removed from their care in May after an incident where David allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle and David’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, while Jenelle’s son Kaiser is currently with his father Nathan Griffith. At the time, David’s daughter was also living with the couple but has since been placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

After the incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. During Season 9, filming the mom of three proved to be challenging. Cameras were unable to film Jenelle when her husband was around and if he showed up during filming, production had to be immediately shut down. As a result, Jenelle couldn’t really film at her home, and she traveled to Florida to film with Briana last season for a bit.

However, although the two were close, Briana says she hasn’t spoken to Jenelle “in a bit” due to everything that is going on right now. Although the two haven’t talked, Briana still supports her friend.

“With that being said, I believe all kids should be with their moms, especially the younger ones. Everyone’s situation is different, but I really hope this all works out, especially for the kid’s sake.”

Briana acknowledged that there are a lot of people judging Jenelle right now, but she insists that people need to “take a step back” since they have never lived her life.

“They don’t know the exact ins and outs of what she’s dealing with just because of what they think they’ve seen on TV.”

Jenelle shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before MTV cut ties with the mom of three. Many of Jenelle’s ups and downs were shared on the show over the years. Following her departure from the show, MTV announced a replacement for Jenelle. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2 alongside Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus. Reportedly, all the girls have been filming for Season 9B of the show, which will air at a later date.

For now, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom OG. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.