Brandon Lee Reveals The One Thing He Refused To Show On-Camera On ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee says there's one thing he kept private when filming the MTV reality show.

Brandon Lee is the youngest cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings, but in many ways, he is the most mature. The 23-year-old son of Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is a newcomer on MTV’s reality TV reboot, which recently reunited original castmates Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby nearly 10 years after the original series wrapped.

In a new interview with Town & Country, Brandon Lee revealed that it was long-time pal Brody Jenner who approached him to join The Hills reboot. And while he was hesitant at first, he later realized it would be a good way for people to get to know him as he embarks on an acting career.

Still, Brandon admitted his famous parents were shocked when he announced he was joining The Hills: New Beginnings, especially since his mom had kept him and his younger brother, Dylan, shielded from her very public life as they were growing up.

“Our family has been approached maybe over 100 times to do our own show, but that was something we never were interested in. My mom wanted us to make those decisions as adults and she was never willing to put me and Dylan into the position where we would be forced into the spotlight.”

While Brandon Lee says he is now “happy” to show people his real life after years of hiding from the cameras, there is still one part of his life he will keep private — at least for now.

“The relationship with my brother is really important to me. I’m the older brother and I’ve always done everything first and made sure everything was ok. As the show progresses that’s something I would love to showcase but for the first season I was skeptical about bringing my family on the show.”

Of course, fans did see Brandon’s mom Pamela Anderson on The Hills: New Beginnings premiere episode when she came over to sage his new house — and his crotch! There is no word on whether Brandon’s rockstar dad will appear on The Hills, but the younger Lee previously revealed that his headline-making fight with his famous father last year will be addressed on the MTV reality show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandon said that his family tried to keep the incident “private,” but that some of it did spill over onto The Hills when he was filming the show because it was a “big part” of his life at the time. Brandon, who has since reconciled with Tommy, also admitted that he was angry at the time, and that he is not sure exactly what he said on camera and what will make it into The Hills: New Beginnings. He did, however, say that he warned his dad about the upcoming scenes that will address their personal family issues.

As for his most embarrassing on-camera moment, Brandon Lee revealed that it was already shown on The Hills: New Beginnings premiere. Lee told Town & Country that, when he was getting ready to shoot scenes for the MTV show at his house, producers asked if they could film him in the shower.

“I said, ‘As long as you film me from behind.’ That was one of my first times filming and that was a big wake up call for me. There are other scenes where I cannot believe that just happened on television and millions of people are gonna see it.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV.