Hilary Duff ‘Mom-Shamed’ For Piercing 8-Month-Old Daughter’s Ears, ‘Poor Baby!’

Do you think Hilary should have pierced her baby daughter's ears?

Hilary Duff is facing some serious backlash after sharing photos of her 8-month-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, with pierced ears on social media. The mom of two (Hilary is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie) posted the new snaps to her Instagram account this week which showed little Banks rocking what appeared to be gold stud earrings in both ears.

As Entertainment Tonight Canada reported, one adorable snap shared on Instagram Stories showed the impossibly cute 8-month-old poking out her tongue as she sat on the floor in a pair of pants with smiling bananas on and a tie-dye blue top.

Hilary’s daughter with fiancé Matthew Koma also had her little tufts of hair tied up into a very small ponytail as the former Lizzie McGuire actress gushed over how her baby daughter already has enough hair to put up into a hair tie.

“She has enough hair for a pony!” Duff wrote. “Oh and yes we pierced her ears.”

It was the latter comment than had some fans up in arms. Many Instagram users called her out with “mom shaming” in the comments section of a black-and-white photo that also showed off the baby girl’s earrings while Duff held her in her arms and smiled from ear to ear.

Many of her 12.5 million followers weren’t afraid to voice their disapproval over the little girl getting her ears pierced at such a young age, as Entertainment Tonight Canada noted, with some even telling the “Why Not” singer that they were so outraged they were unfollowing her on Instagram.

“Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears,” one person told the star, who The Inquisitr reported got engaged to Banks’ dad in May. They then added, “Poor baby! Bye!”

“Just wondering how she gave you consent to pierce her ears? Unfollowing,” another said, with a waving bye-bye emoji.

A third Instagram user commented on Hilary’s new post by writing in part, “I can’t fathom why you would you think it’s okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort.”

However, others rushed to Duff’s defense after seeing the negative comments posted on the mother/daughter snap.

“I don’t know why people feel the need to mum shame? This is a beautiful photo!” one fan hit back in support of Duff. “There are far worse things parents do to their children.”

But Hilary certainly isn’t the only star to face serious backlash for piercing her young daughter’s ears and posting the proof online.

As The Inquisitr reported back in May, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore faced similar criticism on social media after she shared a video that showed her taking her 6-month-old daughter Brooklyn to get her ears pierced.