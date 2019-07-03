Janet Jackson Rewards Loyal Fans With Free Meet-And-Greet In Switzerland

Janet Jackson has been promoting her legendary back catalog over the past few years to thousands of fans at many concerts. In 2017, she kicked off her “State of the World” tour in North America and embarked on two legs there. The tour also visited Asia.

In May 2019, she started her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The second leg will continue later this month.

In between the Vegas shows, she performed two shows in Europe — Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. and Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. It was Jackson’s first time performing on the continent since 2011.

To reward the many loyal fans that had traveled all over to see the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon perform a rare show in Europe, she and her team gave them a free meet-and-greet backstage.

In a tweet by a fan who had traveled from the Netherlands, he told his followers how the opportunity came about and how incredible the experience was.

A Dutch Janet Jackson fan page tweeted that fans had traveled from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K. to witness the show and that they were able to talk to her backstage in her dressing room, read her a speech, and gift her an award that will remind Janet of her European fans.

The lucky fans managed to get photos with the star who looked thrilled to be in their company.

Janet Jackson presented with 'European Appreciation Award' MONTREUX – On Sunday night, Janet was presented a special award by five die-hard fans. The fans (coming from Belgium, France, The Netherlands and the UK) were invited in the singers' dressing-room after her… pic.twitter.com/ICGaiTfAGe — DutchJanetFans (@DutchJanetFans) July 2, 2019

We wanted @JanetJackson to know that Europe deeply loves her and crave for some more shows ! We are beyond grateful to her incredible team who made it possible ! Thank you @JoeyHarrisInc // #JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/fs4Y4lcojd — ???? ???? ???? ???? (@THElittle_lamb) July 1, 2019

Not only a packed out crowd of screaming fans, but also Shania Twain was in attendance, who expressed her love for Janet on her own social media page, which The Inquisitr reported.

For those who didn’t manage to meet Jackson backstage, she still greeted those who waited outside for her after, shaking their hands and thanking them for attending the gig.

At Glastonbury, Janet performed a set full of nostalgic hits as well as rare album cuts, per The Inquisitr. When performing in Switzerland the following day, Jackson changed up the setlist completely.

“That’s the Way Love Goes” “Got ’til It’s Gone” “I Get Lonely” “Moist” “What Have You Done for Me Lately” “Control” “Nasty” “The Pleasure Principle” “When I Think of You” “R&B Junkie” “The Best Things in Life Are Free” “Come Back to Me” “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)” “Let’s Wait Awhile” “China Love” “Together Again” “All for You” DJ Set (Interlude) “Go Deep” “Come On Get Up” “Rock With U” “Throb” T.V. (Interlude) “State of The World” “The Knowledge” Let’s Dance (Interlude) “Miss You Much” “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” “Alright” “Escapade” “Black Cat” Pledge (Interlude) “Rhythm Nation” “Doesn’t Really Matter” “Made For Now”

Janet is scheduled to continue her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas show until August.