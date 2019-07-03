Emily Ratajkowski Shares Scandalous Fully Nude Selfie On Instagram

Model Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing plenty of pictures from her European trip lately. Ratajkowski initially travelled to Paris in order to fulfill some responsibilities for the haircare brand Kerastase, which she is the face of. Recently, though, she’s been posting pictures on Instagram that indicate she’s decided to stay a little longer, and transform the work trip into a personal vacation as well.

While Ratajkowski has shared quite a few steamy shots that expose a ton of skin, the picture she posted today is definitely the most scandalous of all. Yesterday, Ratajkowski shared a video of herself wading into the ocean wearing a teeny, tiny thong bikini. The sunshine seems bright in the video, and it appears that Ratajkowski got a bit of a tan from the adventure.

In the picture she shared today, Ratajkowski has traded in the ocean for a chic pool surrounded by greenery. However, you can’t see a whole lot of the pool itself, as Ratajkowski has opted to share a closely-cropped selfie that has her followers drooling.

Though she’s cropped it so her legs aren’t exposed, viewers can very clearly see the tan lines from the swimsuit she wore to the beach yesterday. The shot is taken from behind, also exposing Ratajkowski’s sun-kissed back. And, it seems she’s opted to leave the swimsuit behind entirely for this photo, only making the shot slightly more modest with some strategic placement of her arms.

Fans could hardly believe the scandalous photo, which racked up over 388,000 likes in less than half an hour. Quite a few of the comments are in other languages, proving that the stunning model has fans all around the world.

One fan cheekily referred to the sun-kissed evidence in the photo, comparing it to her own experience in the sun.

“She may be 10x hotter, but we get 10x better tan lines than her.”

It isn’t the first photo that Ratajkowski has posted where she’s wearing nothing at all on Instagram. Earlier this year, as Harper’s Bazaar reports, the model shared a picture of herself wearing jewelry and nothing else in honor of her first anniversary with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She discussed her marriage last year in an interview with Marie Claire, sharing her opinions about all the haters.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

Regardless of what the general public may say, Ratajkowski seems to be a happy newlywed.