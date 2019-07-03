Katharine McPhee Sizzles In A Tiny Black String Bikini On Her Honeymoon

Katharine rocked a skimpy black bikini while honeymooning with new husband David Foster.

Katharine McPhee is showing off her newlywed glow in a skimpy bikini. The stunning actress and singer flashed a whole lot of flesh as she enjoyed her honeymoon with new husband, music producer David Foster. The loved-up couple enjoyed their post-wedding vacation on a yacht, while sailing around Italy’s sunny Amalfi Coast on July 1.

The Daily Mail published jaw-dropping snaps of the Smash singer and American Idol runner-up showing off her toned body in a skimpy, black two-piece, while soaking up the sun on the luxury boat during their European trip.

Thirty-five-year-old Katharine opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of glamorous, round aviator sunglasses, with her long brunette hair tied up and away from her face, accompanied by a headscarf.

McPhee was also spotted taking a dip in the water, as she strapped on a scuba mask and snorkel before taking the plunge into the blue ocean off the side of the yacht. The stunning star was also photographed sitting on the boat’s steps, as she dangled her feet into the water, while showing off her natural beauty with little-to-no makeup.

Katharine McPhee EXC: Singer wows in bikini during honeymoon https://t.co/zVq2bBTnn0 via @DailyMailCeleb — Shootersyk"DamyEku" (@ShootersykEku) July 2, 2019

The star even joked about all the attention she and her 69-year-old husband were receiving from the paparazzi on Twitter, tweeting that the shutterbugs should have been snapping away elsewhere.

The “Love Story” singer jokingly wrote on the social media site on July 2 that Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, were actually vacationing on a yacht near to their own.

“To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters,” Katharine joked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katharine and David married in a romantic ceremony in London last week on June 28.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with around 100 guests, which included David’s two daughters, Sarah and Erin, from his previous marriage with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer.

Both McPhee and Foster have been married before.

Katharine was married to Nick Cokas for eight years, between 2008 and 2016. As for David, he was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 until 1981. He then wed Rebecca in 1982 until they divorced in 1986, after which he married third wife, actress Linda Thompson, in 1991. However, they split in 2005.

David then married model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid – who is mother to Bella and Gigi Hadid – and the former couple were together for four years between 2011 and 2015.