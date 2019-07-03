‘One Piece’ Episode 891 Features The Arrival Of The Fifth Emperor Of The Sea In Wano

One Piece Episode 891, titled “Climbing Up a Waterfall! A Great Journey Through the Land of Wano’s Sea Zone!” started with the Fifth Emperor of the Sea, Monkey D. Luffy, and the Straw Hat Pirates crew sailing the sea in the New World on their way to the Land of Wano. While on board the Thousand Sunny, the Straw Hat Pirates received fresh news from the News Coo.

Nami informed Luffy that the Reverie, the meeting of the 50 leaders from different kingdoms, has officially begun. In the newspaper, Luffy and his crew noticed several familiar faces, including Princess Nefertari Vivi of Alabasta Kingdom, Princess Shirahoshi of Ryugu Kingdom, Princess Rebecca and Princess Viola of Dressrosa, King Dalton of Sakura Kingdom, King Wapol of Black Drum Kingdom and Don Sai, the 13th leader of the Happo Navy and the third division commander of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

Luffy is happy to know that all their friends are doing well. However, the Reverie isn’t the only important thing that can be read in the newspaper. It also gave some information about the contact between Big Mom Pirates captain, Charlotte Linlin, and Beast Pirates captain, Kaido – two of the Four Emperors of the Sea who are planning to eliminate Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Unfortunately, in the latest episode of One Piece, Nami and the others were unable to learn about the plans of Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido, as Vinsmoke Sanji and Tony Tony Chopper cut some parts of the newspaper to get the pictures of Doctor Kureha, Princess Vivi, Princess Shirahoshi, Princess Viola and Princess Rebecca.

One Piece Episode 891 featured the Straw Hat Pirates finally reaching the vicinity of the Land of Wano. Luffy and Brook are both wondering why Kinemon and the others are still not calling them through the Den Den Mushi. As the Thousand Sunny drew closer to the Land of Wano, the wind and waves continue to get harsh. In the two years she spent at Weatheria, Nami admitted that it’s the first time she has encountered that type of weather.

Despite the current weather condition, Luffy ordered his crew to head straight to the Land of Wano. Nami decided to agree with Luffy’s plan after remembering what Kinemon said about the extreme weather surrounding the Land of Wano. To reach the entrance, the Thousand Sunny was pulled by big carps with the help of Luffy’s devil fruit power. The Straw Hat Pirates crew members have arrived at the top of the waterfall, but they are about to face another huge dilemma as the Thousand Sunny is trapped in a giant whirlpool.