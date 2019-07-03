Alessandra Ambrosio Exposes Her Bikini Body At The Beach

The former Victoria's Secret model is sizzling in a skimpy black bikini.

Alessandra is back posing in her bikini. The gorgeous ex-Victoria’s Secret model is certainly no stranger to modeling a two-piece, and she proved that she has no plans to stop flashing the flesh anytime soon as she was photographed hitting the beach this week while working on what appeared to be another swimwear photo shoot for her own line, Gal Floripa.

The Daily Mail published sizzling new snaps of Alessandra flaunting her curves for the camera on July 2 as she rocked a black bikini that looked pretty similar to some of the other designs in her collection, which she launched earlier this year with Gisele Coria and sister Aline Ambrosio.

While back in her home country of Brazil, paparazzi snapped photos of Ambrosio frolicking around on the sand and splashing around in the ocean while enjoying a trip to the beach in Porto Alegre, where she was joined by some of her fellow models to promote the line.

Alessandra flashed the flesh, including her seriously toned middle, for the new photo shoot, as one snap shared online showed her dramatically exposing her bikini body in the pretty skimpy black number as she pulled open the patterned, light green coverup that she had wrapped around her shoulders.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her intensely fit figure in black bikini while on the beach in Brazil https://t.co/gXPHoPcs1y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2019

Other photos had the mom of two wading into the water in her dark, thong bikini while flipping her long brunette hair from side to side as she modeled the two-piece, which featured string ties across the shoulders and a ruched strap across both hips.

Alessandra accessorized her black bikini with a huge smile on her face and a necklace with a large stone dangling from her neck. She also sported bracelets on both wrists.

Fans of the supermodel – who said goodbye to Victoria’s Secret in 2017 after a very impressive 17-year relationship with the world-famous lingerie brand – can likely expect to see the professional shots appear on either her or Gal Floripa’s Instagram page over the coming weeks.

As The Inquisitr reported, her official Instagram account and Gal Floripa’s official account most definitely aren’t afraid to share a few sizzling bikini photos.

It was just earlier this week that fans were treated to several photos of Alessandra showing off a very skimpy, black cut-out swimsuit from the range. The superstar lay on her back by a stunning natural waterfall for the photos, seductively posing for the camera as she flashed a whole lot of flesh in the revealing swimwear look.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr noted that fans were treated to a video of Ambrosio running into the ocean in yet another fun bikini look.