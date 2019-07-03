Jordyn Woods Flaunts Pert Booty While Striking Sexy Pose In Bed

Jordyn Woods is fully ready for her “hot girl summer.”

The model, who is currently in New York City, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a couple of new photos, and she looks sexier than ever. She rocked a futuristic-type outfit while putting her best modeling skills to work and striking some sultry poses in her bed. Her Nike ensemble consisted of a skintight, gray-and-black, long-sleeve top paired with matching leggings.

Jordyn sat in bed flaunting her enviable hourglass figure, and while her outfit may have been sporty, she was definitely ready to go out. As seen on her Instagram stories, she paired the look with some diamond-encrusted Alexander Wang heels and rocked her new, super long summer braids.

The 21-year-old also wore a full face of makeup, including dark lush eyelashes and a white shimmery shadow, as well as some rose-colored blush and a touch of nude lip gloss on her lips paired with a darker nude lip liner.

Her fans noticed how much she was glowing, with one of her new pictures racking up nearly half a million likes in about four hours. They also flooded her comment section with praise and complimentary emoji.

Influencer Jackie Aina wrote, “can someone turn on the AC pls.”

Others also took the opportunity to criticize the Kardashian-Jenner clan, writing things such as, “They’re just mad you got the body they paid for. keep glowing sweetheart,” “They COULD NEVER!!!!! NATURAL WOMAN WINNING!” and “yeah it’s a f*** the kardashians summer vibes!!”

Loading...

Jordyn’s hardcore fans were clearly siding with her, especially now that the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has aired. The final episode explored the reality TV family’s reaction to learning about the fact that Jordyn was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA star Tristan Thompson, at a house party back in February.

It also showed the aftermath of the whole scandal, including Kylie’s struggle to part ways with her former best friend and what they thought about Jordyn being on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk to share her side of the story immediately after the news broke.

In fact, Khloe was just recently under fire for reportedly calling Jordyn “fat” in the last episode, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Many fans thought it was disgraceful considering the Good American founder herself struggled a lot to lose weight and should know better than to use that sort of language. Furthermore, that is why so many of Jordyn’s followers use the expression “the Kardashians could never,” as they claim Jordyn’s beauty is natural while theirs is fake, coming from cosmetic surgery.