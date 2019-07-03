‘Teen Mom’ Star Bristol Palin Sizzles In An Orange Bikini At The Beach

Bristol's flaunting her bikini body.

Former Teen Mom star Bristol Palin is showing off her slim bikini body in a new snap posted to her official Instagram account this week. The 28-year-old mom of three shared a stunning photo of herself hitting the beach in a bright two-piece on July 2 as she flaunted her toned body for her more than half a million followers on the social media site.

The reality star, who CNN reported quit Teen Mom OG back in April, was proudly showing off her flat middle and tiny waist in the snap as well as her long legs while she rocked the bright orange bikini, which was made up of a crop-top style top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms.

Bristol was shielding her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark sunglasses while she also sported a wide brimmed sunhat on her head. She held it in place by putting her left hand up as she walked along the sand.

Palin didn’t reveal exactly when or where the sunny snap was taken, but did tell her fans in the caption that she was making her way back to the beach while celebrating making it to the “halfway mark” with some unspecified career goals three months after waving bye bye to the popular MTV reality series.

Fans gushed over the mom of three showing off her toned body in the comments section of her latest bikini upload.

“You are goals,” one of Bristol’s fans wrote in the comments with an emoji with hearts for eyes. Another called the star “stunning” with a heart and fire emoji.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant and daughter of Sarah Palin has lost several pounds recently and has been documenting her journey on social media.

Palin previously credited her dropping the pounds to drinking skinny tea.

“I’ve been trying to set a better example for my kids by making healthier decisions with fitness and diet!!” she wrote in an Instagram post last September. “I have been avoiding sweets and sugary drinks but it can be so hard for me and my sweet tooth.”

As for why Bristol decided to call time on her Teen Mom OG gig, the reality star has made it pretty clear on social media that she wasn’t too happy with the show or MTV and how she was portrayed on the series.

“@MTV doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” she claimed on Instagram last year, per Cosmopolitan.

“All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true,” Bristol then alleged.