‘Dancing With The Stars’ Drops Huge News About New Season On Instagram

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars dropped some huge news about its new season on the show’s official Instagram page, revealing even more about what to expect for its upcoming episodes as the series returns after a year hiatus.

The popular reality dance competition series will return with a bang on Monday, September 16 revealed the show’s official Instagram page.

Dancing With the Stars aired its final episode of Season 27 in September of 2018, wrapping up its most controversial season ever in early November after only 11 episodes, declaring Bobby Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess the winners. Fans were infuriated that Bones took home the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy over what they felt were more qualified dancers such as Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and Harry Potter film star Evanna Lynch.

Fans were further upset after it was revealed that the series would not air in its regularly scheduled spot on the network’s Spring schedule. Rumors ran rampant among fans that the show would be retooling its voting system in the wake of Bones’ win, but that has not been officially confirmed by Disney/ABC who produces the series.

However, series host Tom Bergeron hinted at the news of unconfirmed voting changes on the series this past June on Twitter.

Just had first meeting re: Season 28 of @DancingABC. Major takeaway; we hear you #DWTS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 4, 2019

Bergeron interacted with fans who asked him questions on the social media sharing site, particularly those surrounding Bones and Burgess’ win. Said the unflappable host with what appears to be a hint towards changes in the show’s voting system in the future, “As I’ve often pointed out, Bobby Bones won fair & square based on the voting rules of the show at that time.”

He also quipped that if there was no dancing the show would be about “spray-tanned people sharing recipes.”

The show’s official page has several big-name responses to the news from former stars including second-place finisher Manheim, who cheekily asked about the upcoming season, “who am I gonna trio with?” to pros Alan Bersten and Sasha Farber who appeared thrilled with the new news.

Show judges Carrie Ann Inaba shared “where are my sequins” in the comments section, followed by fellow judge Bruno Tonioli who stated “let’s get this party started”on Instagram.

Prior to the reported new changes that will be set in place for this season, the show’s voting system gave equal weight to the scores presented by the judges at the end of a couple’s routine and the votes placed by the viewers at home. It is unknown how any new voting procedures would enhance voting so the couple picked would be a fair representation of their ability and not skewed as in the past, by a celebrity’s fan base flooding the show’s social media pages and phone lines in favor of a certain competitor.

Although the voting policy of DWTS had been questioned for years, it was during Season 27 that fans took it to task and blasted the show on social media for allowing celebrities such as Juan Pablo di Pace and Tinashe to be eliminated and allowing fan favorites such as Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile to make it to the semifinals.

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC on Monday, September 16 on ABC.