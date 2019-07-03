‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 12 Spoilers: Saitama Saves Disciple Genos, Beats Centichoro With One Punch

After beating Centichoro, will Saitama target Monster King Orochi next?

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 12 featured the continuation of the battle between Garou and two of the greatest masters in the world of martial arts – Silver Fang and Bomb. Garou was clearly in a huge disadvantage in the fight. Aside from being outnumbered, Garou’s body took an enormous amount of damage before he defeated the group of Class A and Class B heroes that tried to capture him.

Watching in a nearby location, Genos noticed the similarities in the techniques that Garou and Silver Fang were using. However, as the master, Silver Fang’s moves were undeniably smoother and more powerful. Silver Fang’s brother, Bomb, joined the fight, making it harder for Garou to counterattack or even escape. During that time, the only thing Garou thinks he could do to survive is to defeat Silver Fang, Bomb, and Genos.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 12 featured a flashback of Garou’s childhood. Whenever he and his schoolmates play “hero and monster,” Garou was always chosen as the monster being beaten by the hero. When Garou decided to retaliate, the principal of the school scolded him and defended the bullies instead of giving them a punishment. Silver Fang and Bomb were about to finish Garou when he regained consciousness.

However, Garou unleashed an incredible amount of aura and smashed the ground. The monster sent by the Monster Association to bring Garou to their headquarters took advantage of the situation and helped the “hero hunter” escape. Genos decided to use his special attack to take both the monster bird and Garou down. Silver Fang doesn’t seem to agree at Genos’ plan at first, but the Demon Cyborg reminded him that Garou is already a monster. Genos succeeded to launch the attack but Centichoro appeared to save the monster bird and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 12 showed the 3-on-1 battle between Centichoro, Genos, Bomb, and Silver Fang. Although Centichoro was outnumbered, the monster bird expressed strong confidence that he could beat Genos, Bomb, and Silver Fang. The monster bird revealed that the only Class S heroes that can defeat Centichoro are Tornado, Blast, and King. Genos, Bomb, and Silver Fang unleashed powerful attacks against Centichoro, but the Monster Association executive has the ability to regenerate any part of his body.

Genos once again became careless with his action and almost got killed by the enemy. Luckily, when Centichoro was about to finish Genos, his master, Saitama, came in, together with King. King used the information given by the Hero Association to get the attention of Centichoro. Before Centichoro hit him, Saitama appeared and defeated him with one punch, saving the lives of Genos, Silver Fang, and Bomb.