Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Comforts A Heartbroken Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have a hard time on the Fourth of July. He doesn’t understand his recent behavior and he is still coming to terms with his annulment. When Independence Day rolls around, he will also be confronted with memories of last year’s holiday.

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently slept together. He was feeling amorous and pulled Steffy onto the bed where they made love. What they don’t know, is that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) laced Liam’s cocktail so that it would have the desired effect on him.

Liam also told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that he slept with Steffy. Hope was upset, but told him that she was happy for him. She wanted him to be with his new family. Of course, Liam now knows that he blew any chance of reconciling with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be feeling depressed on the Fourth of July. Viewers will remember that last year, Hope told Liam that she was pregnant during the annual fireworks show. They were both ecstatic at the news and celebrated the new life that they had created together.

Steffy and Liam each process the fact that they made love today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/cXKVoviY0Y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 2, 2019

The news of Hope’s pregnancy was the start of their relationship. Liam finalized his annulment to Steffy because he would be starting a family with Hope. However, their family never materialized because of that fateful night in Catalina Island. Hope and Liam believe that their daughter was stillborn. Beth had in fact been stolen by Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady).

As Liam deals with the past, Steffy will try to comfort him, per Highlight Hollywood. She will realize that he still loves his ex-wife and will try to be sensitive toward his feelings. Steffy has really tried to support Liam as he deals with life after his annulment to Hope. Even though she is also trying to deal with her own feelings for him, she has been there for Liam and tries to meet his needs before her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will encourage him to spend time with her and the girls. They will watch the fireworks show from the privacy of the deck at the cliff house. Steffy will have Kelly (Zoe Pennington) on her lap while Liam will take care of Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Ironically, Liam is actually spending time with the same daughter whom he first heard about a year ago.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.