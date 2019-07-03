Dua Lipa Shows Off Long Legs In New Pepe Jeans Campaign

Earlier this year, Dua Lipa became the face of Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr reported on. Now, the “Be The One” hitmaker has revealed that she has collaborated with them on her own collection. In her latest Instagram post, she explains the inspiration behind it and when the official launch is.

“I’ve wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because I’m always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now I’m putting it into action!! I took inspiration from growing up in 90’s and 00’s in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable- something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind,” she explained.

“I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles, and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!”

The “New Rules” songstress announced that the collection will launch on September 3rd and that she’s excited to share it with everyone.

In the photo she uploaded, Lipa is showing off her long legs. She is wearing a mini, shiny dress which is open on the sides, showing off her black sports bra underneath. Her grungy, chunky black boots with chains on them are very eye-catching and add an edgy element to the shot.

Within one hour of announcing her new campaign, her post has been liked by over 417,000 users.

Lipa is no stranger to the world of fashion and owning different styles. On May 23, she wore a fiery red garment to the amfAR Cannes Gala, per The Inquisitr. The dress was poofy, frilly, and had many layers to it. The top half went across one shoulder, while the other was on display. Lipa as always looked a million dollars and caught a lot of people’s attention.

Dua is hot property in the music industry and has been taking the charts by storm around the world. In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

This year in February, she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.”

As for new music, she has been teasing fans in a series of tweets about her highly anticipated second studio album, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Dua Lipa has over 31.5 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 3.28 million followers.