Emily Ratajkowski Is Braless In Racy Sneak Peak Into Her Idyllic European Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski is clearly having the time of her life in Europe, or at least according to her social media posts.

Aside from her latest sexy video where she is seen posing with a striking backdrop behind her and the caption “Never coming home,” Emrata also offered more sneak peaks into her idyllic vacation. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a series of videos and snaps for her weekly inspiration series, including some from her very own trip.

Lots of beach and bikini pics were shared, but some were racier than others. In one particular photo, the model is seen completely topless and covering her ample breasts with her hands so as not to violate Instagram policy. She rocked a red headband and large black sunglasses, as well as a couple of necklaces and stunning earrings. Emily put on a pouty expression while posing for the photo, with the crystal clear blue water seen right behind her. “I love you all. Can’t wait to show you more pics from this trip.”

While it is common knowledge that she has been to France recently, and has also probably stopped in Spain and Italy judging by her social media photos, the 28-year-old is probably refraining from revealing her exact locations in real time so as not no attract unwanted attention (a.k.a paparazzi).

Later in the day on Tuesday, she also shared a couple of videos to showcase her stunning look. In the short clips, the Gone Girl star was seen posing in front of a mirror in her skimpy, shiny golden dress. She opted to go braless for her evening outing, and showed off some side boob on her Insta stories while working her best modelling skills for the camera.

She also took advantage of the gorgeous golden hour light by posing in the balcony, where she flaunted her famous pert booty and enviable figure with her back turned to the camera while peeking over her shoulder. Emily is known for being a natural beauty, and she kept her makeup as subtle as possible to allow for her stunning facial features to fully shine — opting only for some dark mascara and highlighter, as well as a dab of nude lip gloss on her full lips.

Emrata wore her signature brunette locks loose in a slightly messy style, and accessorized her summery look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Fans of the Vogue beauty can catch more of her sun-soaked European vacation by keeping up with her social media posts.