‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, July 2: Liam Tells Hope He Slept With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 2 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who woke up in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) bed. Steffy was filing her nails next to him. When she saw that he was also awake, she said, “Cha cha cha.” Steffy claimed that Liam was finally being himself and she said that she felt the same way.

Steffy offered him some aspirin because he thought that he had had too much to drink the previous night. Steffy said that he did not, and said that he was probably just tired. Liam recalled that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had been upset by his behavior at the party and decided that he needed to go and see her.

At Brooke’s house, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) took a call from Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Vinnie wanted to know if the drug had worked and if Thomas had had the best time of his life. Thomas told him that the reviews were not in yet and ended the call. He then talked to his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and pulled out a ring from his pocket. He told him that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would be his new mother. The little boy was pleased with the idea but wanted to know if Hope no longer loved Liam. Thomas did not think that Liam would be a problem anymore.

Satisfied by his manipulation of Liam, Thomas shares his next plan with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/p3sCAUiAVD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JPoBv3b2dw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 2, 2019

At the cabin, Hope told her mother about her visit to the cliff house. She told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she had called Phoebe “Beth.” Brooke thought that everyone must have understood her slip of the tongue. Hope also added that Liam had a new life now and Thomas had told her that he seemed happier. Brooke felt that Thomas’ opinions were uncalled for.

Thomas slipped into the cliff house and hid his phone between some cushions on the sofa. He then yelled, “Is anybody home?” Steffy came out and greeted her brother. He explained that he left his phone at her house. Thomas also wanted to know if Steffy had slept with Liam. She said that she wanted to keep the news for herself for now. Thomas said that he was happy for her. Steffy told him that Liam had left for Hope’s cabin.

Liam arrived at Hope’s place. She told him that he had acted like someone else the previous night. Liam told Hope that he and Steffy had made love the previous evening. He apologized but a tearful Hope did not want his apology. She told him to go and love his family. Hope wanted Liam to be happy because that was the life that he deserved.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.