Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Bends Over, Shows Off Pert Posterior In New Instagram Video

Danielle Knudson is on a roll. The gorgeous Canadian lingerie model has been keeping her Instagram followers glued to their screens with her attention-grabbing posts this week.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the blonde bombshell flaunted one of her sexiest beach-babe looks on Monday, when she posted a torrid bikini shot that left many of her fans gasping for air.

While her spectacular physique certainly enjoys a lot of attention on social media – her sweltering lingerie and swimsuit photos have earned her a little over 480,000 followers on Instagram – Danielle works hard to stay in shape. The Canadian beauty is no stranger to hitting the gym hard, as her bounty of workout posts can attest to. In fact, she often shares videos of her grueling workout routine, sending fans wild with her fantastic form in the process.

Her latest Instagram post was no different and saw the 29-year-old stunner work up a sweat in an eye-catching exercise outfit by her favorite sportswear brand, Alo Yoga. Donning curve-hugging black leggings and a very stylish black bralette, the fair-haired beauty showed off her sensational figure in a new workout video posted to her Instagram profile on Tuesday.

Filmed at the New York City-based S10 gym, which she regularly frequents in order to maintain her jaw-dropping silhouette, Danielle wasn’t afraid to get serious with it. The sizzling lingerie model showed off her fitness skill in the short clip, all the while putting on a very enticing display for her fans.

Proving that she can look just as sexy while working out as she does in her scorching photo shoots, Danielle showcased her incredibly fit body in the new Instagram video. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the Canadian-born beauty flaunted her pert derriere in the spicy clip. Filmed from behind, the stunning model bent over in what could arguably be perceived as a very sexy pose, putting her perky posterior front and center as she worked on an inner-thigh burning exercise together with her personal trainer and S10 gym owner, Nick Herodotou.

Her muscular back and slender arms were also on display, as her halter-neck strap top exposed a great expanse of toned, tanned skin. Likewise, her taut waistline was accentuated by the snug leggings she was wearing, which also highlighted her chiseled pins and sculpted hips.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Danielle has been putting in a lot of time and effort at the gym lately. The dazzling lingerie model is currently getting ready for Swim Week 2019, scheduled to be hosted starting July 11 in Miami Beach, Florida. To get catwalk-ready for the event, Danielle has been tirelessly working on her bikini body all summer long.

As per usual, her workout video stirred quite a bit of reaction on Instagram, garnering a little shy of 8,500 likes. Comments also started pouring in as soon as the clip went live.

“Work ur sexyness [sic] darling,” wrote on Instagram user.

“Beautiful baby love it,” penned another adoring fan, adding a happy-face emoji to their post.