Sofia Richie Shows Off Side Boob In Outrageously Skimpy Outfit On Instagram

Sofia Richie has really been killing the fashion game lately, and she turned up the heat once again in a very racy outfit posted to her Instagram page.

The 20-year-old shared a new snap with her 4.6 million followers, in which she is seen showcasing a skimpy ensemble while posing on a staircase. The look consisted in a black mini-dress with an open back and semi-halter neck detail, which she paired with some eye-popping, snake-patterned heeled boots. Sofia knelt on the stairs, resting her left hand on her knee while giving the camera a smoldering glance and showcasing some side boob.

She wore her signature dark blonde locks in her usual sleek style with a center part and some soft curls at the ends, and put on a pouty expression as she posed for the camera. The model donned a full face of makeup, but decided to go for earthy shades, including some dark nude lipstick shade on her famous full lips, and plenty of contour and highlighter to enhance her gorgeous facial features.

She tagged her glam team, including hairstylist Kathleen and makeup artist Janelle, as a shout out for helping her get ready for what seemed to be a special event — taking to her Instagram stories, Sofia posted some photos of the occasion, which appeared to be the launch party of her new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Sofia had already given her fans a few sneak peeks into the summery line, but the full collection and release date have been official revealed now. As reported by Hollywood Life, the Sofia Richie x Frankies Bikinis collab is out on July 8, and it features fun, California-style pieces in pink, blue, and white tie-dye patterns. The bikinis all had different shapes and details to accommodate varying body sizes.

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie also brought out some of her famous friends for the official launch party at Nobu on Sunday, including singer Pia Mia, and fellow models Charlotte McKinney and Jasmine Sanders.

Sofia also got a lot of praise from her online fans in regards to her latest photo, with many taking to the comment section to express their thoughts. One Instagram user wrote, “my everyday women crush,” while another one chimed in, “You looook booooomb.” “My hottie queen,” “Slay girllll,” and “I have a new found obsession with this girl- like she’s on fire new goals,” where only some of the comments left by her fans, who also seemed to really like Sofia’s outfit — especially the boots.