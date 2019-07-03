‘Chernobyl’ Art Director Heads To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

'Chernobyl' Art Director Max Klaentschi is set to join the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

At the moment, the TV series that has everybody talking is HBO’s Chernobyl. The limited series dropped in May and quickly filled the spot left by HBO’s massive epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Now, it has been announced that the art director for Chernobyl is also working on the pilot episode for the potential new series based in the Game of Thrones universe.

According to HN Entertainment, Chernobyl‘s art director, Max Klaentschi, is expected to be working on the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Chernobyl has wowed audiences not only for its mostly accurate portrayal of the disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 but viewers have also been impressed with the cinematography that highlights the event in a bleak and stark manner.

While Max Klaentschi may not have a huge portfolio of productions under his belt prior to Chernobyl, it seems that his work on the limited series has impressed HBO enough that they have moved him over to the Game of Thrones prequel series that is currently shooting its pilot episode.

HBO has seemed prepared to take a chance on relatively unknowns with Chernobyl and it has obviously paid off. Previously, the show’s creator, Craig Mazin, was best known for his work on Scary Movie and The Hangover sequel.

In addition, HN Entertainment has also previously announced that Chernobyl‘s production designer, Luke Hull, will join the Game of Thrones prequel series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Game of Thrones prequel series currently has the working title of Bloodmoon. Filming has recently begun for this new series in Northern Ireland as well as, reportedly, in Italy. While only the pilot episode is currently in development, many expect the series to be picked up by HBO.

Bloodmoon is set thousands of years prior to the events that recently unfolded in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. According to HBO, the series “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

“From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

Bloodmoon will star Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Ivanno Jeremiah, Denise Gough, and Sheila Atim. The new series is being written by Jane Goldman, who also acts as showrunner. S.J. Clarkson will act as the director. Author George R. R. Martin, who penned the A Song of Ice and Fire series on which Game of Thrones was based, will also be involved in the new series.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.

The limited miniseries, Chernobyl, is currently airing on HBO.