‘Stranger Things’ Cast Boots Joe Keery From Group Chat For Being ‘Too Old’

Steve Harrington is loved by the characters, but booted from the group chat by the actors.

Famously, Steven Harrington was known for being the resident hot guy in Season 1 of Stranger Things. However, in Season 2, fans started to notice a change in the character and he was dubbed the babysitter after spending a lot of time tagging along and looking after the kids. As a result of this, a plethora of internet memes was created in honor of Steve’s babysitting duties.

While the characters in Stranger Things appear to now love Steve, who will go on to work in a fictional ice cream shop called Scoops Ahoy in Season 3, it seems that the actors behind these characters might not be as fond of Steve’s dad jokes in real life.

As the Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things quickly approaches, one of the series’ stars, Joe Keery, recalls how his fellow castmates once booted him from their group chat. According to Keery, his removal was because he was labeled “too old” by the others.

According to Teen Vogue, Joe Keery the child actors from Stranger Things are involved in a group chat. However, thanks to Keery’s age, he ended up ditched from the group. His fellow cast member, Maye Hawke, who was also apparently considered too old for the group chat, backed Joe Keery up.

In Stranger Things, Keery plays the role of Steve Harrington, an older friend to the main characters of Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). He has also been the love interest for Mike’s older sister, Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

Steve will work alongside Maya Hawke’s character, Robin, in the Starcourt Mall that will feature in Season 3 of Stranger Things.

You can watch the full interview that Joe Keery and Maya Hawke did with Access Hollywood regarding his removal from the Stranger Things group chat below.

Season 3 of Stranger Things drops globally on Netflix on July 4.

The synopsis for Season 3 of Stranger Things is below.