Lea Michele Flaunts Curves And Tattoos In Black Lingerie

Actress Lea Michele stunned fans today with a sizzling photo of herself in some black lingerie. The artistic shot is taken from the side, with the starlet posing for the camera and flaunting all her curves.

In the photo, she’s rocking a simple black bra and a matching pair of black high-waisted panties that have a bit of a retro vibe. In the shot, you can also see a few of her delicate tattoos peeking through, including one on her shoulder, one on her thigh, and one on her rib cage. She’s pursing her pouted lips for the camera and has perfect tousled bedhead waves that add to the sultry feel of the photo.

In the background, you can see some luxe bath products, gorgeous tiles, a big, bright window, and a huge tub that seems perfect for soaking in.

Fans absolutely loved the shot, and the photo received over 96,000 likes within less than an hour.

Many fans were feeling emotional after glimpsing the particular tattoo on her thigh, which says “Finn.” The ink is a reference to her ex Cory Monteith’s character on Glee, and fans were a bit shaken by the touching reference. While a few comments referenced her beauty, the vast majority discussed that particular tattoo.

Michele certainly went through some tough times after Monteith’s passing and struggled for a while about when to get back on the dating market. She discussed the issue with People back in 2015, about two years before she met her now husband.

“I wanted to make sure that I was okay with me, feeling strong and feeling happy on my own. I wanted to make sure that I was a whole person again and that no one was coming into my life to put me back together. I needed to do that on my own. I worked very, very hard and I got back to that place where I was genuinely happy and strong and ready to live again and see the world, and you know, bring in more beautiful experiences.”

Eventually, it was time for her to move on to the next chapter in her life. She met her husband, Zandy Reich. The two started dating, got engaged, and in 2019 finally tied the knot. Reich works in the fashion industry and proposed with a truly stunning diamond ring.

Michele certainly hasn’t been shy about sharing photos of herself and her partner on social media. She’s posted quite a few pictures of herself and Reich looking like newlyweds who are head over heels in love.