Cardi B’s Video Of Baby Kulture Melts Instagram’s Heart: ‘God Bless Her’

Cardi B’s latest Instagram update seems to have melted the platform’s heart. This hard-hitting loudmouth might make headlines for her raunchy dance moves and eye-popping outfits, but the rapper’s motherhood brings out a softer side. Cardi’s July 2 Instagram update was all about her little girl Kulture Kiari Cephus, and fans are loving it.

Earlier today, the “Money Bag” star updated her Instagram. The video showed hand-held footage of Kulture reclining in a white chair fit for her small frame. This 11-month-old was looking stylish in a black t-shirt with lettering that says “Mom + Dad.” The cute top came complete with colorful hearts. Cardi’s daughter was upping the style from a cute, flat-capped hat and given the size, it may well not have been hers.

Kulture was filmed looking content and playing with her pink pacifier. Background music and an anonymous voice suggested the setting to be home.

Something about this celebrity baby drives fans nuts. They’ve been taking to the video’s comments section with full force. Most can’t seem to get over how adorable Kulture is.

“She’s sooooo pretty!!! Omgoshhh” was a comment racking up over 460 likes.

“Kulture is gorgeous” also proved popular.

“God bless her,” one fan wrote.

Countless others took to the comments section to leave a note – whether commenting on Kulture’s earrings or cute face, it seemed that the platform was out to shower this baby with love.

Cardi’s 2018 pregnancy was high-profile. The arrival of Kulture marked a big change for the 26-year-old. Cardi began taking to her Instagram in monologues that centered around motherhood. The star openly stated that she was exhausted, but she didn’t lose her sense of humor, though. Cardi wasn’t going to hide that her baby was her new “boss.”

Kulture’s father is rapper Offset. While the couple unexpectedly split last year, they are now back together. They married in September 2017. The wedding was, however, kept a secret until the summer of last year. Instagram updates from Cardi now show a happy family.

This rapper bucks the trend when it comes to celebrity parenting, though. Unlike Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, Cardi opted out of sharing her family life to social media in the early months. Updates showing Kulture are now more frequent, but Cardi kept her baby out of the spotlight for quite some time.

Today’s update proved hugely popular. The video had racked up over 1.5 million views within 45 minutes of going live, and more than 10,000 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Cardi and her baby should follow the rapper’s Instagram.